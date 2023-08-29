FB pixel

PixLab adds passive deepfake detection to biometric authentication framework

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Responding to the growth of deepfake attacks, image-analysis firm PixLab has developed software for passive liveness detection that identifies fraudulent video on mobile devices, according to the company.

Customers on PixLab’s business plan can activate the anti-spoofing option from the company’s FaceIO biometric authentication app’s console.

The addition is designed to help ensure that only real faces are used in authentication. It should detect phone attacks via facial images and streams from a single frame. The previous version of FaceIO’s spoof prevention software involved an active liveness detection process.

If a biometric presentation attack is detected during authentication or enrollment, an error code is raised, the operation is aborted, and control is transferred to the host application. The feature takes less than 600 milliseconds to execute, the company says.

“We recognize the evolving challenges in the digital landscape, especially with the rise of deep fakes and sophisticated spoofing techniques. Our primary goal with this integration is to provide our users with an unmatched level of security without compromising on user experience,” says PixLab Chief Technology Officer Mrad Chams.

