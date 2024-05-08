Biometric age estimation shows maturity with ITL milestone, PixLab launch, Incode testing

The market for biometric age estimation is heating up as laws and regulations are enacted and debated all over the world, and developers are rushing to meet the growing demand. ITL has announced a breakthrough in age estimation accuracy in ACCS testing and PixLab has introduced age estimation to its facial recognition SDK.

The new NIST Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) for age estimation will be published soon, but Incode says in a preview that selfie biometrics can provide the accuracy businesses need without degrading the user experience and prompting them to abandon the process. The technology has been found 99.9 percent accurate in Incode’s internal testing.

The results of the first assessment in NIST’s Age Estimation & Verification track, which included algorithms from 6 developers, were presented at the recent Global Age Assurance Standards Summit.

Incode also offers age verification through ID document scans and database checks.

ITL renews ACCS approval

Innovative Technology (ITL) has renewed the certification of its biometric age verification technology to the UK’s ACCS (Age Check Certification Scheme), improving its test results in the latest assessment.

The independent test by the UKAS-accredited conformity assessment body showed significant gains over the previous evaluation of ITL’s ICU Lite, which powers all of its biometric devices, in 2021.

“In fact, these results make us the first organisation to break the under 1 year Mean Absolute Error (MAE) barrier,” says ITL Biometrics Product Manager Dr. Andrew O’Brien. “The findings highlight that on average, our technology over estimates by only 0.39 years, with a MAE of 0.94 years. This robust, impartial certification from ACCS reaffirms our position as a leading provider of age estimation technology. It is testament to the hard work our team have put into developing our own algorithms to provide these great results.”

The test is held in accordance with the UK’s Challenge 25 policy, which applies to ITL’s target markets of retailers and venues selling vapes, tobacco, alcohol, gambling services and other age-restricted products, content and services.

“This report concluded that ICU Lite is suitably accurate and fit for deployment in a Challenge 25 policy area, achieving the highest rate of accuracy,” ACCS Founder and CEO Tony Allen says.

PixLab launches Age Verification Widget

PixLab has released a biometric age estimation feature for web sites and apps as part of its FACEIO SDK.

The new Age Verification Widget works within milliseconds to secure access to age-restricted content and services online from minors, according to the company announcement.

The integration guide for FACEIO states that PixLab’s software and the Insight facial recognition engine “are ready to meet the PAS 1296:2018 code of practice for online age verification accredited by UK’s Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS).”

“We understand the evolving challenges in the digital landscape, particularly in accurately verifying user ages,” says Mrad Chams, CTO, PixLab. “Our focus with this age verification widget is to provide robust security and enhance user trust, ensuring a seamless experience. We’re confident that this new feature in FACEIO will establish new standards in biometric age verification.”

Article Topics

Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | age verification | Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) | face biometrics | FaceIO | Incode | Innovative Technology | NIST | PixLab | standards