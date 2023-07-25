Wicket’s biometric ticketing gives Cleveland Browns fans some relief

For followers of NFL football, claims to increase satisfaction for Cleveland Browns fans might come off as the setup to a killer punchline. But Wicket, which provides facial authentication for large event venues, says in a release that their face biometric ticketing platform has accomplished exactly that.

Wicket’s system sped up fan entry by 400 percent, significantly reduced the number of ticket scanning lanes needed, and allowed the Browns to clear their entry gates ten minutes quicker, on average. Each Wicket lane represented a cost savings of USD$8,000, based on space and ingress specifications measured against traditional ticketing methods.

Wicket uses computer vision-powered facial authentication to scan users who have associated their ticket with their face through express access lanes. According to the Browns, more than 50 percent of their season ticket holders have opted in to the program. Visitors who choose to enroll in the program can do so in minutes, and can look forward to an average entry time of two seconds.

“Our fans who used express access had entry satisfaction ratings of 9.7 versus traditional mobile ticketing methods where scores averaged 8.5 on the season,” said Brandon Covert, Vice President of Technology at the Cleveland Browns.

Wicket’s technology is also used for age verification for fans buying alcohol at select kiosks in Cleveland Browns’ Stadium, making it easier to get a beer when the home team goes down before halftime.

