Face-as-a-ticket gets small try during Australian Open with Wicket biometrics

Limited facial recognition ticketing is underway as part of a technology trial at the Australian Open.

Event ticketer and promoter Ticketmaster is running the program, called AO Express Entry, in which people with tickets to the tennis tournament can opt to use face biometrics for entry.

Ticketmaster says it is using face authentication software from computer vision firm Wicket to protect, encrypt and store the biometric identifiers.

A fuller program could be in place for the 2025 tournament, according to Open officials.

Not just anyone can opt in this year. Only guests of companies buying tickets who enter the venue, Melbourne Park, through “premium experience entry points.”

There, people who have linked a selfie to their Ticketmaster account can walk in after a face scan. No physical or digital documentation is required, according to the company.

Wicket is active in U.S. arenas, too, including venues for the National Football League’s Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns teams. Wicket CMO Jeff Boehm recently discussed the privacy protections built into its biometric authentication systems in an interview with Biometric Update.

