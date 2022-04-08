Wicket joins leader ranks in NIST face biometrics 1:1 test

Wicket’s face biometrics algorithm scored in the top ten globally for the Visa Border category in the NIST FRVT verification test when first submitted earlier this year, with the company trumpeting its nearly flawless accuracy rate as a sign of its standing in the global biometrics market.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based computer vision and biometrics company submitted its facial recognition algorithm for assessment by NIST for the FRVT 1:1 test in February 2022.

The results released in a February update placed Wicket as the third-highest for U.S.-based algorithms in the Visa Border test, and tenth-highest in the Visa Border test globally. These results were based on a 99.76 percent accuracy rate for the Visa Border test, and Wicket further says it reached the top 6 percent of algorithms in four-out-of-five constrained false non-match rate (FNMR) tests.

As of the March 30, 2022 update, Wicket’s algorithm remains among the top 15 in three categories, including two mugshot categories, and in the top 25 in matching visa photos.

The company says the Visa Border test is the best match for its primary use for facial access control and ticketing. Wicket most notably operates biometric ticketing and crowd analytics for sports arenas.

Wicket says the results show it holds a leadership position among American biometrics providers and a competitive one against global facial recognition accuracy leaders.

Article Topics

accuracy | algorithms | biometrics | face biometrics | NIST | testing | Wicket