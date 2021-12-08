Wicket biometric ticketing lanes extended to all entries for New York Mets fans

The New York Mets’ latest signing is touted as fast, accurate and efficient, but in biometric access control, rather than on the field, as the club has announced a deal with Wicket.

With Major League Baseball in the midst of a labor stoppage (insert joke about baseball team owner and player ‘labor’ here), the Mets have tapped Wicket to provide facial authentication at Citi Field for ticketholders, staff and vendors.

Mets Entry Express is an optional face biometric ticketing program for faster, touchless ballpark entry through dedicated lanes, with easy online enrollment, according to the announcement. The program launched with Wicket’s biometric technology in August, 2021, allowing fans to enter without showing a ticket or their phone, and as of opening day 2022, Mets Entry Express lanes will be available at all entry gates at Citi Field, plus premium seating areas.

“Wicket is a primary example of the commitment from our owner Steve Cohen to significantly invest in the most cutting-edge and advanced technology that provides our fans an even better experience at Citi Field,” said Mets Chief Technology Officer, Mark Brubaker. “We’re proud to partner with Wicket following a very rigorous pilot that showed them to be far ahead of the competition.”

All biometric data is encrypted and de-identified, and never shared with third parties, Wicket says.

“Mets fans who opt into the program will realize the benefits of shorter lines, beginning with ticketing as they enter Citi Field,” explains Sanjay Manandhar, CEO of Wicket. “We are excited to have a forward-thinking partner such as the Mets, who are re-thinking how technology can provide a better experience for fans visiting today’s ballparks.”

Wicket also supplies its face biometrics for ticketing to the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer and Cleveland Browns of the NFL.

