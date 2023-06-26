PixLab and FaceIO update privacy policy for face biometrics, age verification

U.S.-based computer vision company PixLab and its face biometrics brand FaceIO have updated their privacy policy and terms of service to align them with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

The news comes as the Houston, Texas company is taking steps to introduce age check features. This month, FaceIO released a new age verification security feature that prevents minors from accessing restricted applications on its web-based facial authentication framework, FaceIO. The product authenticates users through face biometrics and can be integrated into any website and web-based application through JavaScript.

The company also says its facial recognition engine is ready to fulfill the UK’s Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS).

PixeLab also updated its Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Guidelines, outlining steps to report content that infringes on copyrights, and its terms of service. The updates cover all PixLab Websites, Cloud Services and APIs.

