PixLab launches face biometrics authentication framework for web applications

Machine vision company PixLab has launched its web-based facial authentication framework, FaceIO, which can be integrated on any website via JavaScript and is designed to authenticate users via face biometrics instead of the traditional login and password pairs or one-time password (OTP) codes.

“FaceIO is the easiest way to add passwordless authentication to web-based applications,” PixLab wrote in a press release.

“Simply implement fio.js on your website, and you will be able to instantly authenticate your existing users and enroll new ones via face recognition using their computer webcam or frontal smartphone camera on their favorite browser.”

The company also clarifies that FaceIO does not require biometric sensors to be available on the client side. The technology also seemingly works with websites and web-based applications regardless of the underlying front-end JavaScript framework or server-side language.

In terms of how to add the biometric solution to websites, customers will have to first create a new application via the FaceIO Console and link the resource (fio.js) to their website or web application.

As for the biometric technology itself, PixLab said FaceIO’s facial recognition engine could authenticate users in 100 milliseconds. However, customers will be offered two biometric engines upon signing up for the platform: PixLab Insight and AWS Rekognition.

“Insight is the default engine developed by PixLab exclusively for FaceIO,” PixLab wrote.

Insight is optimized for accuracy, according to the company, and real-time performance for live video feeds. It can detect and match faces even under challenging conditions where they are moving, at different angles, under tough lighting conditions, or partially obscured by face covers.

“Both engines (Insight and AWS Rekognition) are able to search and match potentially millions of faces from images or video feed at near real-time,” PixLab explained. “You can freely test the accuracy of both engines by creating a new application on the FaceIO Console.”

