ID-Pal to support online immigration renewals for Ireland’s DoJ

Ireland’s Department of Justice has selected Dublin’s ID-Pal to support the digitization of its online renewals system through the new Digital Contact Centre.

A release says the transition “enables all Irish immigration permission renewals to be processed online through an Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) portal, eliminating the need for in-person visits to Garda Stations.”

Previously, online renewals were limited to those in larger cities.

The Department of Justice wants to future-proof its public services, ensuring that they are both scalable and secure. It is aiming toward a single self-service platform for applicants to engage with immigration services.

Colum Lyons, CEO of ID-Pal, says the collaboration “highlights our commitment to providing cutting-edge identity verification solutions that support the digital transformation of public services.”

Stops nearly a million dollars in fraud for Finset

ID-Pal’s new AI document fraud detection feature called ID-Detect, has helped British car financing platform Finset block nearly $1 million worth of fraud.

ID-Detect is able to detect AI-generated documents and confirm that a real physical document is present rather than a reproduction.

Finset partnered with ID-Pal to streamline the financing company’s onboarding and deliver Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) obligations. ID-Pal uses a blend of biometric, document, and database checks to streamline the aforementioned processes.

Integrated into its API, Finset was able to utilize ID-Pal’s ID-Detect to avoid losing £700,000 ($908,526) to fraudulent applications. Using ID-Detect, and enabled by ID-Pal’s API integration, Finset makes use of real-time identity verification and advanced document fraud detection for all its lenders, dealers, and customers on its platform.

Fake head features in live IDV demo at FinovateFall

Founder and CEO of ID-Pal Colum Lyons showed off the real-time verification his platform is capable of during a recent live demo at the FinovateFall event in New York. A benefit of ID-Pal’s platform is its flexibility, as end users can choose easily between different ID types, such as a driver’s license or passport, while it works to ward off fraud behind the scenes.

During a demo at FinovateFall, Lyons amused the audience by using a fake head to show the risks posed by deepfakes and spoofing, with his colleague attempting to verify the fake head, and demonstrating how ID-Pal makes use of AI-driven liveness detection to quickly flag such a thing as fraudulent.

Lyons ended by explaining how fraud has evolved, with the technology now available to would-be fraudsters – and therefore why businesses should review their identity verification processes. He invited companies to make use of ID-Pal’s free audit.

You can watch a video of ID-Pal’s FinovateFall demo here.

