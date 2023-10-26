ITL names vape industry trading partner, to present age estimation tool at upcoming event

Age estimation and cash validation provider Innovative Technology (ITL) have named the Dyflin Group as the first trading partner responsible for distributing their MyCheckr age estimation device to the UK vaping industry.

Dyflin Group is a business consulting company based in London that offers advisory services to the vaping sector.

The German branch of ITL will showcase their new retail products including MyCheckr at the EHI Technology Days event that will take place on November 7th and 8th at the World Conference Center in Bonn, according to an announcement.

The standalone MyCheckr age estimation tool is a kiosk that uses a camera to quickly and anonymously detect a potential underaged customer. This adds an added layer of security for checkout staff at convenience, liquor, and the growing vaping industry.

ITL received independent GDPR certification from ACCS (The Age Check Certification Scheme) for MyCheckr last year.

“In addition to MyCheckr being implemented in several convenience stores throughout the UK and Europe, we have also seen considerable interest from the vaping industry who are keen to prevent youth access to vapes,” said John Vallis, Senior Business Development Manager of Biometrics at ITL in a separate statement.

The product mitigates the risk of confrontation when staff asks customers for ID and helps retailers adhere to Uk’s Challenge 25 strategy, which encourages retailers to ask for ID from anyone who is over 18 but looks under 25 as they attempt to buy alcohol. “Vapes stores already using MyCheckr are reporting positive results not only as a useful tool for staff, but also as a visible deterrent to underage customers attempting to purchase vapes,” said Vallis.

Self-checkout kiosks can integrate ICU Lite, adding the same functionality to devices already in use.

ITL has also recently joined the Association of Convenience Stores (ACS), a network of over 33,500 local shops. The company plans to present their products at future ACS showcase events. The company also recently joined the UK Vaping Industry Association to support age restriction efforts in the vaping industry.

Article Topics

age estimation | biometrics | distribution | face biometrics | Innovative Technology | retail biometrics