ITL gets Swiss distributor for biometric age checks, joins vaping industry association

Innovative Technology Ltd. (ITL) biometric age verification and cash handling systems will be supplied to the Swiss market under a new agreement with Zahlungssysteme Cassani, the company has announced.

The Switzerland-based distributor has more than 20 years of experience serving customers in the vending, retail, kiosk and gaming markets.

“We have been working with ITL for a few years now so we are pleased to formalise and secure this partner agreement,” comments Michael Cassani, managing director of Zahlungssysteme Cassani. “They have a long-standing and trusted position in the market supplying innovative note handling products to optimise cash efficiencies and reduce operational costs. We are also excited to supply their biometrics product range to customers in the region who need to conduct age checks for age restricted goods or services.”

ITL Senior Business Development Manager Lina Trofimow says Zahlungssysteme Cassani will distribute the company’s MyCheckr for face biometrics-based age estimation, along with several cash-handling solutions designed for vending machines and kiosks.

“Kiosk and vending applications are key markets in Switzerland with much potential for growth and I am confident that together we will see our customer base expand to further establish ITL as a leader in cash handling and biometric solutions for the region,” says Trofimow.

ITL has been expanding its market reach on the continent of late, with deals to supply its biometric age checks in the Netherlands and Germany.

ITL has also joined the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) to contribute to vaping industry efforts to cut underage access to restricted products.

The UKVIA says it is the leading trade association for a vaping sector, which is the largest growth area for consumer goods and worth some 3 billion pounds (approximately US$3.7 billion).

“As a society we need to protect the underage from accessing age restricted items, and key to this is to offer the industry the necessary tools and support to achieve this,” says ITL Product Manager for Biometrics Dr. Andrew O’Brien. “The biometrics range of products from ITL are designed as tools to make the age check process effective and efficient.”

