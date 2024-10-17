Paravision inks deepfake deal with security partner, hits FRT deployment milestone

Paravision is taking its deepfake detection technology to the next level, with the announcement of a “major new contract with a Five Eyes government partner” to move from R&D into full production and operation.

A release says the new phase will “focus on enhancing the AI model’s capabilities with further R&D and delivering a fully operational product for real-world applications” in “rapidly evolving, high-stakes environments.” It promises the operationalized deepfake detection software will “enable the partner to detect and prevent the misuse of synthetic media by bad actors in government use cases across security, identity, media, and communications.”

The Five Eyes partner remains unnamed; however, the release says the new deal is “​​the culmination of a multi-year collaboration between Paravision and its Five Eyes partner, which started in 2022 and was expanded in 2023.”

“Moving all the way from initial concept through to production with a prestigious government partner is a testament to Paravision’s commitment to innovation and our ability to deliver at the highest level,” says Joey Pritikin, Paravision Chief Product Officer. “We are honored to have earned the trust of such a respected group, and excited to continue the evolution of our Identity AI product family.”

The firm says its deepfake detection AI has “previously topped the rankings in key industry benchmarks such as NIST FRTE and the DHS Biometric Technology Rally.”

Expanding facial recognition deployments at events, airports

Outside of the espionage world, Paravision is expanding its facial recognition operations in airports and event venues, providing biometrics software for security, access control and contactless payments. CEO Doug Aley says Paravision’s “growing footprint across global airports, stadiums and event venues” is driven by demand for added security and frictionless customer experiences, and that its identity AI toolkits are “designed to address the evolving needs of the travel and hospitality sectors.”

The firm offers facial recognition services including mobile capture, anti-spoofing and enrollment for booking, check-in, ticket purchases and loyalty programs, for deployment in high-traffic environments such as airports and stadiums. Paravision’s technology is already live or on track for deployment at 50 different airports and event venues around the world. Most of these deployments are carried out by integration partners like HID, Vision-Box, Secunet, Globant, and Entrust.

Deployments can work on cloud-based, edge, or hybrid systems. Per a release, the firm’s biometric technology also “extends beyond facial recognition to include advanced AI tools like liveness detection, age estimation and deepfake detection.”

