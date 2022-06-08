Paravision gets some shadowy funding to develop deepfake detection

Computer vision and facial recognition company Paravision announced it received funding by an unnamed partner of the so-called Five Eyes alliance to develop technology to detect deepfake videos.

Paravision is a top-performer in the U.S. National Institute of Standard and Technology’s Face Recognition Vendor Test 1:N test, where it was among the best-performing U.S. biometrics vendors in the 2022 report.

The company says it received funding from the partner of an unnamed Five Eyes member, which is an intelligence sharing group comprised of national security agencies in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, to discern video forgeries known as deepfakes.

Joey Pritikin, Paravision’s chief product officer, says deepfakes “pose significant new threats to democracy, national security, identity and personal privacy. They contribute to an atmosphere of uncertainty and distrust that can be exploited by malicious actors.”

Pritikin adds that Paravision is, “proud to partner with a major Five Eyes government to deliver an impactful, high-accuracy capability for deepfake detection and to have the opportunity to apply our team and technology to address this urgent need.”

Governments around the world have sounded the alarm about the harms of deepfakes, including Austria and Singapore as well as Europol. A team of Italian and German researchers recently wrote that biometrics can detect deepfakes effectively.

