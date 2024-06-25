FB pixel

Checkin.com integrates Paravision biometrics to fight online AI fraud

| Abhishek Jadhav
The importance of protecting digital integration has become increasingly apparent in the face of the rising prevalence of AI-generated deepfakes and identity fraud. Checkin.com and Paravision have joined forces to address online AI fraud concerns by incorporating Paravision’s face biometrics and liveness detection into Checkin.com’s existing range of solutions.

According to Paravision, the integration of their selfie biometrics will significantly enhance the security of Checkin.com’s identity verification platform. This partnership will also ensure a secure user experience for Checkin.com’s clients and their customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Checkin.com to bring our advanced AI technologies to their platform. As digital interactions become increasingly common, ensuring the authenticity and validity of these interactions is paramount,” says Doug Aley, chief executive officer of Paravision.

Christian Karlsson, CEO of Stockholm-based Checkin.com, emphasizes that the collaboration is aimed at enhancing the company’s offerings within the fintech, travel, and gaming sectors, particularly since these sectors rely on secure and reliable digital interactions.

“This strategic partnership with Paravision will help to set a new standard for security and user trust in the identity verification and user onboarding space. It will help our customers grow faster and provide the highest level of security and user trust they demand,” Karlsson adds.

In a recent evaluation, Paravision showcased a comparative analysis of its performance in NIST’s Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:1 Demographic Differentials against 25 leading biometric algorithm vendors. The company says that the closest competitor’s Maximum False Match Rate (FMR Max) exceeds Paravision’s by more than fivefold.

