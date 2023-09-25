New reference design for airport biometrics from Paravision aligns with current layouts

Paravision has released its latest reference design for biometric passenger processing for the air travel industry to assist industry professionals in deploying the technology, and travel enthusiasts in understanding it.

Biometric Contactless Corridor 2.0 covers several passenger checks, from immigration to security screening to flight boarding with Paravision’s facial recognition. The new version builds on the company’s original contactless corridor concept, but cuts down on implementation cost and increases adaptability, while maintaining security, according to the announcement.

The company also published a free white paper to accompany the reference design, which is designed to allow airports to skip traditional identity checks and long waits for passport inspection. The white paper includes details on integrating Paravision Search and other backend infrastructure with its contactless corridor, focussing on an immigration and border management use case.

The new design is closer to a conventional physical airport layout and approach to security management, the company says.

Paravision also launched an update of its sixth-generation facial recognition product suite in August. The company has meanwhile continued to score high marks in NIST’s testing for facial recognition accuracy.

Article Topics

airports | biometrics | contactless biometrics | facial recognition | Paravision | passenger processing