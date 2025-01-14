Keyless debuts on NIST biometric face verification evaluation

UK-based Keyless has joined the ranks of face biometrics developers evaluated by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, and says it topped all direct competitors in the most relevant category for enterprise authentication and identity verification.

The latest update to NIST’s Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:1 Verification was published on December 18. QazSmartVision.AI remains in the pole position, with familiar names Recognito, Cloudwalk, STCon and Viante rounding out the top five listed as of the December 20 update. Those developers are from Kazakhstan, the UAE, China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, respectively.

NIST found Keyless’ ranked in the top 50 developers for the Mugshot-Mugshot category, and the top 75 of the Visa-Border category as of the December 18 update, though an algorithm submitted more recently pushed the company down one spot in each. Keyless remained 85th in Mugshot comparisons 12 years apart and 70th in Visa-Border comparisons with yaw at or above 45 degrees.

“NIST’s evaluations set the gold standard for facial recognition, and we’re proud to have achieved such outstanding results with our first submission,” says Paolo Gasti, Keyless co-founder and CTO. “This success validates our vision of redefining authentication by combining world-class biometric performance with privacy-preserving technologies.”

Keyless also emphasizes that its Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology is privacy-preserving, as no biometric data is stored, either on the user’s device or in the cloud.

Deepfake detection specialist BioID also joined the FRTE 1:1 evaluation with a November submission. Other new developers submitting to the FRTE 1:1 include Californian InterLink labs, UK-based KYB-AI, India-headquartered Pyramid Cyber Security + Forensic and Italy’s Syscake.

