FB pixel

Keyless debuts on NIST biometric face verification evaluation

First submission cracks top 50 in key category
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Keyless debuts on NIST biometric face verification evaluation
 

UK-based Keyless has joined the ranks of face biometrics developers evaluated by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, and says it topped all direct competitors in the most relevant category for enterprise authentication and identity verification.

The latest update to NIST’s Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:1 Verification was published on December 18. QazSmartVision.AI remains in the pole position, with familiar names Recognito, Cloudwalk, STCon and Viante rounding out the top five listed as of the December 20 update. Those developers are from Kazakhstan, the UAE, China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, respectively.

NIST found Keyless’ ranked in the top 50 developers for the Mugshot-Mugshot category, and the top 75 of the Visa-Border category as of the December 18 update, though an algorithm submitted more recently pushed the company down one spot in each. Keyless remained 85th in Mugshot comparisons 12 years apart and 70th in Visa-Border comparisons with yaw at or above 45 degrees.

“NIST’s evaluations set the gold standard for facial recognition, and we’re proud to have achieved such outstanding results with our first submission,” says Paolo Gasti, Keyless co-founder and CTO. “This success validates our vision of redefining authentication by combining world-class biometric performance with privacy-preserving technologies.”

Keyless also emphasizes that its Zero-Knowledge Biometrics technology is privacy-preserving, as no biometric data is stored, either on the user’s device or in the cloud.

Deepfake detection specialist BioID also joined the FRTE 1:1 evaluation with a November submission. Other new developers submitting to the FRTE 1:1 include Californian InterLink labs, UK-based KYB-AI, India-headquartered Pyramid Cyber Security + Forensic and Italy’s Syscake.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

BorderAge promises 100% anonymous age assurance with hand gesture modality

Imagine a magician who waves their hands not to conjure a white rabbit, but to provide age assurance without collecting…

 

euCONSENT’s tokenized age verification set for PoC at upcoming age assurance summit

The European Union has its own ideas about how age assurance should be carried out for restricted online services, and…

 

Humanity Protocol launches Humanity Foundation ahead of ‘big moves’

Humanity Protocol, one of the emergent contenders in the market for proof of personhood (PoP), has announced the launch of…

 

J.P. Morgan adds 2 biometric authentication terminals to payments ecosystem

J.P. Morgan Payments (JPM) has announced the release of two new proprietary biometric payments terminals for retail, restaurant and entertainment…

 

Prove acquires reusable digital ID verification firm Portabl

A post on Prove’s blog says the acquisition of digital ID startup Portabl “will enable Prove to enhance its industry-leading…

 

Socure: Nation-state fraud ramping up in 2025

Socure, a leading digital identity verification platform, believes 2025 will be the breakout year for digital identity verification in the…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events