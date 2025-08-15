FB pixel

BioID detects all biometric spoof attacks in Level C PAD test by TÜVIT

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
BioID detects all biometric spoof attacks in Level C PAD test by TÜVIT
 

A test of highly sophisticated biometric spoof attacks holds good news for BioID, which claims to be first in the world to have scored perfect accuracy in a Level C biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) evaluation, and the firm’s customers.

TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH (TÜVIT) carried out the ISO/IEC 30107-3-based test based on hyper-realistic silicon masks, AI-generated deepfakes and high-definition video replays, which the independent testing lab classifies as Level C attacks, according to the announcement. These kinds of attacks, BioID says, represent the cutting edge of real-world fraud attack threats. BioID is profiled in the 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence as a deepfake protection technology provider.

BioID’s software successfully identified all spoof attempts, for a zero percent attack presentation classification error rate (APCER).

“This result isn’t just a celebration for BioID; it’s a milestone for the industry,” says BioID CTO Dr. Robert Frischholz. “With this Level C certification, we’ve demonstrated that biometrics can deliver the same ‘face-to-face’ human interaction without compromising security.”

The biometric PAD capability is built into the BioID Web Service (BWS), and therefore included in all BioID applications, whether deployed through SaaS, on-premise or in a private hosting environment to meet regulatory requirements, the company says.

BioID refreshed its compliance confirmation for Levels A and B of TÜVIT’s biometric PAD program based on ISO 30107 and the FIDO Biometric Certification Requirements v2.2 in July. The importance of refreshing PAD compliance evaluations was emphasized by biometrics testing experts interviewed for the 2025 Face Liveness Market Analysis & Buyer’s Guide, which also profiles BioID.

Level C is an extrapolation of presentation attack instrument (PAI) classification based on the ISO standard, but not present in it. PAI’s for Level C are defined in the FIDO Biometric Certification Requirements, and BixeLab tests for this level of biometric spoof attack.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity and data management acquisitions continue with BeyondID, OnID deals

Businesses and governments are coming to terms with the key role of digital identity in cybersecurity, and their technology providers…

 

US Treasury sanctions Iranian firm over hijab biometric surveillance system

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned an Iranian software company that developed the facial recognition surveillance tools used by Iranian authorities…

 

Mississippi age assurance law can stand while NetChoice pursues litigation

The U.S. Supreme Court says Mississippi’s age assurance law for social media can stand while Big Tech lobby group NetChoice…

 

Hippo Digital nearly done revised UK MoD identity attestation verification contract

UK-based digital consultancy Hippo Digital is in the midst of carrying out a contract with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence…

 

Yoti certified Orchestration Service Provider for UK digital ID scheme by Kantara

Yoti has officially become a certified Orchestration Service Provider (OSP) under the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF),…

 

AATT advisory board member critiques age assurance trial with hyperbole

Electronic Frontiers Australia (EFA) has issued a statement claiming that the findings of the Australian Age Assurance Technology Trial are…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events