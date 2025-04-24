FB pixel

New Zealand seeks selfie guidance, liveness capabilities for biometric capture

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
New Zealand seeks selfie guidance, liveness capabilities for biometric capture
 

New Zealand’s Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is looking for new face biometrics capture technology that delivers better quality images and protects against fakes.

In a tender the DIA says it is after a “new genuine face capture solution” but clarified that it was not seeking a facial recognition solution.

Instead it wants online technology that can help the general public take a good selfie for passport applications, or for RealMe verification. “We are talking about online technology capable of capturing high-quality, genuine images,” the tender says.

Daon won the contract to supply the biometrics matching capability for RealMe back in 2018.

An evaluation of New Zealand’s public sector biometrics system by BixeLab last year found its false match rate (FMR) was slightly higher for Māori and Pasifika participants, which a DIA review suggested was caused in part by challenges with image quality.

The document reveals that growing sophistication in biometric spoofing necessitates a supplier who can tackle the increased threat. That means it needs a solution with presentation attack detection (PAD), injection attack detection (IAD) and face morphing detection. The software should also have the capacity for upgrades to respond to emerging threats.

The public service department had to manually review people’s photos due to the problem, since existing technology it employed was not up to scratch, and an upgrade is required to cut costs and improve efficiency. “We need a solution that guides users toward providing suitable high-quality photos,” the tender document states.

In addition to RealMe, the DIA also operates an Identity Check service which uses face biometrics on selfies for access to government benefits. The department says, “biometric technologies underpin our ability to provide fast, secure and efficient identity verification.”

The spoof attack detection and guided photo capture tools will be used to support the issuance of W3C Verifiable Credentials.

The contracted solution must be able to return results for 80 percent of requests within 30 seconds, and for 99 percent within 60 seconds. All data must be processed within New Zealand.

The document also sets out the criteria for the evaluation of bids.

The contract period is seven years, but with ongoing two-year extension options.

In the tender the DIA indicated that it would like to receive responses separated by price and non price components by the close date of May 20. It can be viewed here.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Morocco shares experience in digitization of patient journeys

The Minister of Health and Social Protection of Morocco, Amine Tahraoui, has asserted that the digitization of health systems by…

 

Identy.io joins NIST fingerprint biometrics evaluation with strong accuracy scores

The results of a fingerprint biometrics evaluation by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology positions Identiy.io as one…

 

Live facial recognition should shape future of policing, says former UK PM

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair is a fan of live facial recognition. A report in The Times quotes Blair…

 

Cambodia introduces new eID card with biometrics and QR codes

The Cambodian government has issued instructions for ID cards and their new form. This includes the card’s design, features, validity…

 

UK online child safety rules finalized by Ofcom ahead of July deadline

New rules have been set for protecting UK children from online harms with the publication of the Protection of Children…

 

IAM funding deals and dev challenge aim to solve enterprise identity threat

Identity security is under grave threat. For all of its advantages, digital identity represents a vulnerability that can be leveraged…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events