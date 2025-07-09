FB pixel

BioID biometric liveness detection 99.7% successful in certification refresh

BioID’s biometric liveness detection has passed a test to refresh its standards compliance confirmation with flying colors, the company has announced.

Re-testing liveness detection technology to ensure it has fallen behind the constantly-moving state of the art of biometric spoof attacks was a point of emphasis for the accredited testing labs interviewed for Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s “2025 Face Liveness Market Analysis & Buyer’s Guide.”

In an evaluation by TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH (TÜVIT), the BioID Web Service (BWS) successfully identified 99.7 percent of presentations as attacks or genuine. The test was carried out in based on the ISO/IEC 30107-3 biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) standard and FIDO Biometric Certification Requirements v2.2.

TÜVIT tested BioID’s PAD software against presentation attack instruments (PAIs) from Level A and B, which include high-quality photos, video replays and 3D masks. The assessment also took usability into account.

“This certification reinforces BioID’s status as a leader in reliable liveness detection,” said Ho Chang, CEO of BioID. “It highlights our robust defense against evolving spoofing threats and our commitment to adhering to the most esteemed global standards.”

BioID emphasizes in the company announcement that its software-as-a-service (SaaS) PAD solution is designed to be privacy-preserving, and suitable for identity verification in regulated industries like finance, healthcare, and government.

The company also picked up an award for its real-time deepfake detection technology at the end of last year.

