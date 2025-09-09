FaceTec upgrades biometric spoof protection with liveness platform update

Version 10 of FaceTec’s face verification software is out, updating its 3D Liveness and Matching technology with enhanced protection against sophisticated spoof attacks.

The updated platform gives customers access to tools including facial age estimation, photo ID optical character recognition (OCR), and barcode/NFC chip scanning for biometric passports.

Version 10 introduces increased Level 5 protection against emerging GenAI-driven spoofing attempts and certified Level 4 security for face data tampering. FaceTec revealed last week it had passed an assessment of its 3D biometric liveness detection technology by Praetorian Security in which it succeeded in stopping all Level 4 spoof and bypass attack attempts.

The update also includes highly accurate 3D age estimation, according to the company, along with unlimited photo ID scans with OCR, and support for over 2,100 officially recognized OCR templates.

The platform now accommodates multiple forms of ID verification and introduces Universal 3D FaceVectors for privacy-preserving biometric data storage. Performance has also been optimized, with 50 percent faster 3D FaceScans on average across more than 10,000 supported devices and cameras, and improved speed for Photo ID scanning across all platforms. Server side upgrades also deliver faster server builds and data processing.

“Version 10 of the FaceTec biometric security software is the result of a decade of focused research and development informed by our experience from billions of real-world users in high-value environments,” says Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec.

All new features in Version 10 are available free to existing FaceTec customers and partners.

FaceTec is profiled as a pioneering developer of biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) technology in the “2025 Face Liveness Market Analysis & Buyer’s Guide” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

