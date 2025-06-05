FaceTec advances 2 patents for its 3D face biometric liveness to protect IP

FaceTec has strengthened its intellectual property protections for the company’s biometric identity verification technology, with one patent granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Organization and another allowed.

The total number of issued patent held by FaceTec is now up to 39, with another 33 applications currently pending. The company notes that the industry is aware of its measures to protect its IP, as shown by lawsuits filed against iProov and Jumio.

“FaceTec has the best and brightest R&D team in biometrics, and we are dedicated to advancing 3D face verification security. FaceTec continues to innovate from within rather than surreptitiously purchase outdated patent portfolios around technology that was never commercially successful,” says Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO. “We will continue our tradition of rapid in-house innovation to meet the dynamic needs of our global customer base.”

Patent application 18/205,968 involves five claims related to the evaluation of three-dimensionality based on multiple images captured with the camera of a mobile device, as with FaceTec’s flagship 3D biometric authentication and liveness detection software. It has been “allowed,” meaning an initial review has found it meets the novelty, usefulness, and all other criteria to be patented.

Design Patent D1,074,689 describes the use of an oval shape to frame the face of the person capturing their face biometrics with a selfie, and has been granted by the USPTO. Like the allowed patent, this refers to the graphical user interface used by the company’s software, which FaceTec says in the announcement “numerous less innovative companies have attempted to copy.”

FaceTec’s software is used to perform more than 3.5 billion liveness checks annually.

