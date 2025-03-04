UR Encoder launch by FaceTec introduces new option for biometric ID issuers

Organizations around the world can now create and issue UR Codes to biometrically bind people holding them to their identity data, with the release of the UR Encoder Software by FaceTec.

FaceTec developed UR Codes as a digital ID credential that stores digitally signed face data for biometric binding that can be confirmed with a scan by any current mobile device or webcam. The encoded face data stays on the holder’s device to protect their privacy and is robust enough to support highly accurate biometric matching and liveness checks. They can be issued by DMVs, passport authorities, law enforcement agencies, schools or employers to enable secure and infinitely scalable remote identity verification, the company says.

The UR Encoder Software runs inside the issuing authority’s firewall, cryptographically signing each UR Code to allow its immutability to be confirmed by checking it with a public key.

FaceTec provides a free, perpetual license for governments and non-profits, as well as commercial entities contracted on their behalf. UR Codes can also be used in commercial applications through partnerships with FaceTec.

The software is now available for developer access on request.

“The FaceTec engineers have put tremendous effort into the development of the UR Encoder Software, and we are thrilled to empower issuing authorities all over the world to begin using UR Codes to increase trust in their countries,” said Josh Rose, CTO of FaceTec.

The contents of UR Codes are signed using Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithms (ECDSA) with the issuer’s private key and then validated against the corresponding public key.

The Scan+Match Apps for scanning, validating, and matching the face biometrics of the UR Code holder were launched in February. FaceTec says the server-side UR Matcher SDK is scheduled for release in the weeks ahead, and the software suite will be completed with the launch of the UR Code Scan + Match SDKs early in the second quarter of this year.

biometric binding | biometrics | data privacy | digital identity | face biometrics | FaceTec | QR code | UR Codes