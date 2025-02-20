FB pixel

FaceTec enhances UR Code security with support for second PKC algorithm

Ed25519 cryptographic standard added to protocol
| Chris Burt
FaceTec enhances UR Code security with support for second PKC algorithm
 

FaceTec has upgraded the cryptographic security of its UR Codes with support for the Ed25519 Elliptic Curve.

The addition of a second public-key cryptography algorithms to the biometric barcode UR Code protocol enhances their security against brute force attacks and PRNG (pseudorandom number generator) failures, while allowing their payload to remain small.

Ed25519 is a signature scheme used by the Edwards-curve Digital Signature Algorithm (EdDSA) for its fast performance and strong security. It is more efficient than alternatives like RSA, according to the announcement, for smaller system impact and reduced network traffic.

Network traffic and data security are important considerations for UR Codes, since they provide digitally signed, immutable biometric binding between an individual and their identity data that can be scanned by common mobile devices. As such, FaceTec says they are intended to empower secure, two-party remote identity verification at infinite scale.

“Adding the NIST-approved Ed25519 elliptic curve future proofs the security of UR Codes until at least 2035,” said Josh Rose, CTO of FaceTec. “We look forward to adding support for even more asymmetric encryption curves over the next few years.”

EdDSA also complies with NIST SP 800-186, the recommendation for technologies used by the U.S. Federal Government.

FaceTec launched Scan+Match apps to go with its UR Codes earlier in February, and the company’s VP of Global Standards Andrew Hughes discussed their unique properties and value proposition in an interview with Biometric Update.

