FaceTec selects Finnegan as counsel to protect liveness IP

FaceTec has contracted IP law firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner (Finnegan) as international counsel.

Finnegan is among the world’s largest IP law firms, according to the announcement, with offices in Atlanta, Boston, London, Munich, Palo Alto, Reston, Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, and Washington, DC. The firm performs counseling, prosecution, licensing, litigation and all other services related to trademark, patent and copyright law in Europe, Germany, the UK and U.S. Its scope of practice also includes adjacent areas like trade secrets, international trade, eCommerce, government contracts, antitrust and competition fairness.

Finnegan was also named International Intellectual Property Law Firm of the Year by Asian Legal Business at the 2024 Korea Law Awards earlier this month.

FaceTec remains embroiled in an IP dispute over biometric liveness detection technology with iProov, which filed a counter-suit in 2022.

The engagement also follows the appointment of Owen McShane as FaceTec’s VP of government relations in August.

“Finnegan has the global footprint and necessary expertise to protect our 3D Liveness-related IP and our breakthrough UR Code biometric binding protocol. We have been impressed with Finnegan’s litigation prowess, including a remarkable win rate in over 1,300 PTAB trials, with extensive litigation experience in the U.S., UK, and EU,” says Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO.

FaceTec introduced its UR Codes for privacy-preserving biometric identity verification in September.

Article Topics

3D liveness detection | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | FaceTec | selfie biometrics