Public sector biometrics executive moves announced by Socure and FaceTec

Biometrics and identity management organizations have announced leadership changes that involve some prominent names in the industry. Socure has promoted Matt Thompson to its C-level, and FaceTec has appointed Owen McShane, a seasoned expert in biometrics and cybersecurity, as its new VP of government relations. In parallel, TrustGrid has brought on Brett Kelsey as COO to spearhead its U.S. expansion efforts in digital identity management, and Saviynt has named Simon Gooch as senior vice president of expert services. Lastly, the International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) recently appointed Neville Pattinson as its new board chair, succeeding John Mears.

Socure promotes Matt Thompson to CRO

Matt Thompson joined Socure as its SVP and GM of public sector solutions in 2021, and has now been named the company’s chief revenue officer.

He is credited with growing Socure’s public sector customer base to include more than 30 federal and state agencies, plus multiple post-secondary educational institutions. Socure’s public sector revenues are up 105 percent in 2024, according to the announcement.

Thompson brought extensive experience in biometrics and digital identity, particularly in the public sector, from time at Idemia and as co-founder of ID.me.

In his new role, Thompson will oversee all of Socure’s revenue-generating and partnership operations in both the commercial and government markets.

“Matt’s leadership at Socure to date has been transformative. He has leveraged his vast experience and relationships to build and scale our public sector operations in an incredibly short period of time,” said Johnny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure.

FaceTec hires new VP of government relations

FaceTec has appointed Owen McShane, a former deputy commissioner of the New York state department of motor vehicles, as the company’s new vice president of government relations, shortly after unveiling its new chief legal officer and EVP for corporate development.

McShane, who brings over three decades of experience in the fields of biometrics, cybersecurity, and identity theft prevention, will be managing FaceTec’s relationships with government agencies, law enforcement, and identity-issuing authorities.

Throughout his 33-year career, McShane has played a role in investigating auto theft, fraudulent documentation, and identity theft, helping to combat fraud through the use of biometric and cybersecurity tools.

Commenting on his new role, McShane expressed his enthusiasm for the growing use of biometric technology in combating identity fraud, particularly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO, says: “We are elated to announce Owen is now a key player on our dream team of biometrics experts working to continue to expand the global deployment of our 3D Face Verification software suite.”

McShane also serves as a professor at SUNY’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity, where he teaches courses on biometrics, identity theft, and cybersecurity.

TrustGrid appoints new COO to boost US expansion

TrustGrid has announced the appointment of Brett Kelsey as chief operating officer, as the company seeks to expand its digital identity operations in the United States.

Kelsey previously led Reveald Inc. as CEO and COO, where he played a part in integrating predictive AI with security measures.

In a statement, Kelsey expressed enthusiasm for the role, highlighting TrustGrid’s potential to transform digital identity management and his commitment to addressing real-world security challenges.

Simon Gooch joins Saviynt as SVP of expert services

Saviynt has named Simon Gooch as the company’s senior vice president of expert services. Formally, Gooch held the title of global digital identity lead and director of security at Accenture.

“He brings deep experience from one of the world’s largest organizations to Saviynt where our customers will benefit from his strategic, future-focused perspective and vast knowledge,” says Paul Zolfaghari, president of Saviynt.

In his new role at Saviynt, Gooch will focus on helping existing clients maximize the benefits of Saviynt’s identity management platform, and assist potential clients in navigating identity modernization initiatives.

Thales’ Neville Pattinson named IBIA board chair

The International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA) has welcomed Neville Pattinson as the new chair of its board of directors. Pattinson, who is the head of business development and strategic marketing at Thales Digital Identity and Security’s biometric division and a frequent contributor to Biometric Update, began his two-year term on August 1, 2024.

John Mears, the outgoing board chair and vice president and tech fellow at Leidos, will transition to the position of immediate past board chair.

Pattinson expresses his commitment to the role, saying: “I am honored to serve in this important role as our industry continues to play a leading and important role in security, privacy, productivity, and convenience for individuals, governments, and organizations.

“As our industry continues to grow and play a positive role in the day-to-day lives of millions of consumers, I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board and the entire IBIA membership to address and advocate for the issues that impact our industry the most.”

Pattinson will lead the board of directors alongside Michael DePasquale, IBIA board vice-chair; Donnie Scott, board treasurer; and Kathleen Kiernan, board secretary.

The IBIA is a nonprofit organization that focuses on advocating for and educating about biometric and identity technologies and services.

