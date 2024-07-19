New FaceTec CLO among avalanche of appointments in biometrics and fraud protection

New executives have been named by biometrics providers FaceTec, Pindrop and Fingerprint Cards, along with C-level appointments by Prove and Strata, a VP at Proof, and a sales director at Cryptomathic. New chairs and board members have been appointed by Aisles, Identita, SDO, Facephi, Okta and Plurilock, and Intellicheck is beginning its transition to a new CFO.

FaceTec brings outside counsel in

FaceTec has named its long-time outside corporate counsel Trevor Chaplick as the company’s new chief legal officer and EVP for corporate development to support the market expansion of its face biometrics and liveness detection technologies.

Chaplick departs Greenberg Traurig, LLP, where he was principal shareholder and head of the corporate and securities practice for over 8 years. He has been practicing law for more than 30 years.

“Trevor guided us for years as outside counsel, and we are elated to announce he is now a key member of our internal executive team as we expand our global deployment of our 3D Face Verification software,” says Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO.

FaceTec’s former CLO Terry Coffing is retiring, and joining the company’s board of directors. The company also recently added Scytales and AAMVA veteran Geoff Slagle as EVP of digital identity.

“The team FaceTec has assembled is nothing short of remarkable. It is a privilege and honor to join this roster, and I could not be more thrilled about my role in the company’s future,” said Chaplick. “Working with FaceTec is rewarding because its biometric security software prevents fraud and makes the digital world safer for everyone using its solutions.”

Pindrop names CPO

Pindrop has announced the appointment of Neeraj Gupta as chief product officer. This news comes shortly after the company secured $100 million in debt financing from Hercules Capital to grow its customer base for deepfake detection and voice biometrics. Gupta, who previously held executive positions at Cisco, will lead Pindrop’s product strategy and innovation efforts. The company aims to enhance its offerings in voice security and authentication under his guidance.

Prove doubles up on exec appointment

Prove has expanded its leadership team with the addition of two new executives, with the goal of supporting the company’s next phase of growth. Catherine Porter has been appointed as chief business officer, having previously worked with Meta, OpenTable, and LinkedIn. Eric Lesser joins as chief financial officer, with a background that includes roles at Sealed, YipitData, and Payoneer. These appointments come as Prove aims to expand its identity tools to businesses.

Strata Identity appoints field CTO

Strata Identity has announced the addition of Aldo Pietropaolo as field chief technology officer. According to the company, Pietropaolo will be responsible for advancing Strata’s technical strategies and supporting customer implementation efforts. With experience in the identity and access management industry, he is expected to help drive the company’s growth and technological advancements.

“As Field CTO, he will play a central role in helping customers design, architect, and implement customized solutions using Strata’s Maverics for application and identity modernization, as well as identity continuity,” says Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity.

New VP of solutions consulting at Proof

Proof has appointed Kelley Pidhirsky as vice president of solutions consulting. In her new role, Pidhirsky will oversee the consulting team and work with the company’s clients on their digital strategies.

She was at DocuSign for eight years, and prior to that, she worked for Sungard Availability Services. The company says her extensive background in solutions consulting is anticipated to contribute significantly to Proof’s mission of improving customer engagement and digital transformation.

Fingerprint Cards adds VP

Fingerprint Cards has named Gonzalo de la Vega as the company’s vice president. De la Vega will lead Fingerprints’ efforts in expanding its market presence and pushing standardized biometric modalities and products. His appointment is part of Fingerprint Cards’ strategy to strengthen its leadership team and drive innovation in the biometric industry.

“I’m delighted to be joining Fingerprints in this exciting growth phase of their transformation plan. Having previously worked with Fingerprints during my time at Freevolt, I could always see their commitment to leading edge biometric technologies and solutions, which is why working with them to strengthen their channel across various sectors will be an exciting journey given their fantastic, leading, product portfolio,” says de la Vega in a LinkedIn post.

Cryptomathic adds sales director

Cryptomathic has appointed Edmundo Diaz to be its sales director for Southern Europe, Africa and Latin America.

Diaz has more than 20 years of experience in technology sales and business development, most recently in a similar role with cybersecurity firm Ascertia.

Chairs at Aisles and Identita

Aisles revealed the appointment of pop music star Jesus Ortiz Paz as its chairman in its recent funding announcement.

Marlene Mizzi has been appointed non-executive chairperson of Maltese identity document issuer Identita. The Shift reports that her predecessor, Mario Galea, was removed from his position by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Mizzi is a former ambassador to Sweden and Norway, won Member of European Parliament of the Year in 2018, and has served in chair roles at two other organizations. She joins the beleaguered ID issuer amidst allegations of bribery and intentional issuance of fraudulent identity documents.

Board appointments by SDO, Facephi, Okta and Plurilock

Secret Double Octopus has appointed Timothy Youngblood to its board of directors to support its expansion into new markets. Youngblood has served as CISO for global enterprises including T-Mobile, McDonald’s, Kimberly-Clark, and Dell Technologies.

Manuel Lanfossi has been named to Facephi’s board of directors as the representative for Nice & Green. Lanfossi bring two decades of experience in high-level financial roles to the position. Nice & Green is Facephi’s largest shareholder.

Okta has named Genesys Cloud Services Chairman and CEO Tony Bates to its board to help advance its global market growth strategy. His previous experience includes time as CEO of Skype, President of GoPro, and EVP of business development and evangelism at Microsoft.

Former White House cyber and national security lawyer, Palantir Senior Advisor and CIA Officer Bryan Cunningham is joining Plurilock’s industry advisory council. He has played a significant role in the formulation of U.S. federal cybersecurity policy, and will help guide Plurilock’s protection of critical infrastructure.

Intellicheck COO and CFO departs

Intellicheck COO and CFO Jeffrey Ishmael is leaving the company. Ishmael served as COO for just over a year, and CFO for just over two, and says in the announcement that he and the company achieved he set out to do. Intellicheck plans a smooth transition to a new CFO following a search that is currently underway.

“Jeff joined Intellicheck to put into place the changes needed to further our financial organization and build the financial and analytical platforms to support continued growth and success,” says CEO Bryan Lewis.

“I will leave Intellicheck knowing it is in good hands to drive the Company’s strategy for accelerated growth and profit over the years to come,” Ishmael comments.

