Prove launches developer tools for identity verification, fraud prevention

| Abigail Opiah
Prove has released a digital identity platform that offers a way for businesses to create a secure experience for verified consumers, with the aim of simultaneously preventing fraud and raising pass rates.

Prove has launched the Prove Link developer self-service platform and Prove Standard APIs. These tools are designed to simplify the integration of Prove’s phone-based digital identity verification technology into business operations. The platform aims to provide real-time identity management throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

Features of the Prove Link platform include custom identity-based experiences, and a policy engine that responds to emergency fraud threats. Last year, Prove’s platform generated nearly $2 billion in new revenue for its customers, according to the announcement.

Additionally, the company plans to use the Prove Link SDK to address the increasing demand for identity technology across various industries and applications, including buying concert tickets, hailing a ride, investing in cryptocurrency, or meeting an online connection in person. The company says that the platform helps distinguish genuine users from bots and fraudsters.

This ensures businesses can provide secure, trustworthy experiences for their customers, driving growth. Additionally, Prove’s recent distribution agreement with AWS speeds up time to market through easy procurement and integration via the AWS Marketplace.

Prove boasts that the platform is currently being used by more than 1,000 enterprises across industries including finance, healthcare, and commerce.

Earlier this year, Prove joined the FIDO Alliance Board of Directors, supporting the organization’s global initiative to enhance web authentication security.

