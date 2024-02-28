Prove joins FIDO Alliance board, continues Brazil expansion

Prove Identity has been added to the FIDO Alliance Board of Directors as the latter continues its global push for more secure web authentication.

In an announcement, Prove said its global identity officer, Tim Brown, will be its Primary Board Delegate.

With its knowledge and footprints in identity and authentication, Prove will be expected to offer invaluable contributions in shaping the future of authentication and identity authentication and identity attestation.

“It’s an incredible honor to join the FIDO Alliance Board. Serving as a board member puts Prove and the FIDO Alliance in an excellent position to keep setting the highest standards for the development, utilization and compliance of non-phishable authentication solutions bound by strong, frictionless identity verification,” says Brown. “This partnership expands Prove’s reach in helping the world adopt our core PRO methodology – Possession, Reputation and Ownership of a device – and implement a more secure and reliable approach to identity verification for everyone.”

Also commenting on the development, Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance, says: “In today’s world where cybercriminals are constantly evolving to perpetuate attacks to take over accounts or create new accounts with stolen or synthetic identities, the FIDO Alliance is committed to providing standards and certification programs that promote security through the whole account lifecycle from robust identity proofing to phishing-resistant authentication to sound recovery processes.”

Prove’s software and web authentication strategy align with the FIDO Alliance’s FIDO2 standard which focusses on the use of passkeys for authentication.

Seals consumer security deal in Brazil

Meanwhile, Prove has also announced a partnership with TargetData, one of Brazil’s big data analytics companies, to enable Brazilian customers access Prove’s ID verification and authentication software.

Through the partnership, it is expected that ‍the security of consumer transactions in the country will be enhanced as TargetData is able to offer services such as Trust Score+, Prove Pre-Fill, and Identity Verify.

“Brazil is a key market for Prove and this partnership with TargetData underscores our commitment to providing advanced, reliable identity verification solutions for online transactions in the region,” says Paulo Nascimento, senior director of Sales in Latin America at Prove Identity. “With a growing demand for secure identity verification services – in practically all verticals and especially from institutions in the financial sector – Prove can use its global experience to tailor its products to the needs of the Brazilian market to support brands and their consumers in the challenge of efficiently verifying large volumes of online transactions in real time.”

Paulo Martins, Sales and New Business director at TargetData also comments, saying “this collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing advanced data analysis services and reinforcing the importance of secure consumer identity protection practices in the digital age.”

Prove’s Tim Brown recently spoke about the importance of authentication standards in building strong foundations for web security during an event in Madrid.

