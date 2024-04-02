FaceTec exec with experience in digital ID, standards leads biometrics hiring spree

In a post on LinkedIn, digital ID executive Geoff Slagle has announced his new role with FaceTec, as he joins the face biometrics firm to serve as executive vice president of digital identity. Slagle comes from identity management and business development roles at Scytales AB and, before that, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA). He also previously served as the chairman of the ISO WG10 committee responsible for driver license-related standards.

“Geoff brings a deep understanding of the needs of Issuing Authorities around the world with regard to Digital Identity, and we are thrilled for him to lead the education and adoption of our class-leading 3D Liveness and Face Verification software in this space,” says Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec.

Slagle describes himself as “passionate about solving the problems facing the identity community” and says he is “eager to contribute to an organization making a real difference in both the public and private sectors.” FaceTec saw a 54 percent increase in revenue in 2023.

New appointments for 1Kosmos, Metalenz, authID, PayByFace, Thales

New York’s 1Kosmos, which offers blockchain encrypted biometric authentication, has appointed Christine Owen in the newly created role of Field Chief Technology Officer. A company release says she will report to 1Kosmos’ sales organization and provide technical leadership, strategy and support on customer engagement. Owen, a self-described identity evangelist, comes from Guidehouse, an IT risk consulting firm, where she focused on developing and managing cybersecurity, zero trust and IAM projects. She says “achieving zero trust security begins and ends with an identity and access management infrastructure that goes beyond authentication and is based on digital identity verification” – a belief that aligns well with 1Kosmos’ passwordless, identity-based verification platform.

Boston-based semiconductor supplier Metalenz has appointed Mari-Anne Gagliardi as vice president of operations. A LinkedIn post from the firm says Gagliardi brings “a track-record of building successful semiconductor optoelectronics supply chains, both captive fab and fabless, for new technologies and materials.” She has held operations-focused positions with Qorvo Power Device Solutions and United Silicon Carbide Inc., “a blend of experience key to the successful delivery of disruptive products at scale.” She will oversee all aspects of operations at Metalenz.

Kunal Mehta has joined the board of directors for AuthID. A press release says Mehta is a partner at global management consulting firm Bain & Company who adds deep expertise in strategic growth areas such as market expansion, go-to-market strategy and operational efficiency – all key target areas for the biometric identity authentication firm. Says authID CEO Rhon Daguro, “I know from first-hand experience that Kunal brings a unique mix of domain knowledge, efficient GTM growth, and value creation strategies to our board.”

Thales has a new general manager of its Morocco operations. A release says Yan Levy, a 33-year veteran with the company, is shifting his focus from business development for the African continent to managing development in Morocco, a hub for the cybersecurity industry. Thales opened a cybersecurity facility there in 2022.

Finally, Ontario-based Ryan Zanchetta posted on LinkedIn that he has accepted a new remote role as chief growth officer for European biometric payments firm PayByFace.

NADRA names serving military general as new chair

In Pakistan, an appointment of a different kind: the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has named interim head Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as its chair for a three-year term.

According to an explainer in Samaa, the three-star general’s military experience is rooted in IT-related technical development and management, as well as service with Pakistan for the United Nations (UN). Arab News reports that he is a former director general of the Pakistan army’s command, control, communication, computers, and intelligence (C4I) network, where he led overall management of IT, and also worked for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s largest intelligence agency. The Lieutenant General holds an MPhil in public policy and national security management and is a specialist in Geographic Information Systems (GIS). He is currently pursuing a PhD focused on detecting plant diseases using remote sensing and AI.

The serving military official took NADRA’s reins last October, and will remain in charge of the authority that statistically manages the identity data of all Pakistani citizens until at least 2027.

