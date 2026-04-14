FB pixel

Businesses need biometric orchestration to handle AI fraud, system complexity: Aware

Report reveals businesses fighting fraud with biometrics average 3 providers
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics Market Reports  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Businesses need biometric orchestration to handle AI fraud, system complexity: Aware
 

The need for biometric orchestration is nearly universal among businesses using biometrics as they attempt to mitigate the surge in AI-driven fraud, according to a new survey from Aware.

The company’s 24-page report on “The State of Biometric Security in the Age of AI Fraud” shows 98 percent of businesses aligned on that necessity. They are motivated by the frequency of AI-driven fraud attacks, with nearly 50 percent experiencing them within the past year and nearly 90 percent concerned about such attacks targeting their biometric systems. More than half say they lost revenue due to fraud incidents involving AI, including deepfakes, synthetic identities and biometric injection attacks. Nearly as many see such attacks causing damage to their brand and reputation.

Aware surveyed 500 leaders at companies with 50 or more employees using biometrics in the U.S., UK and Brazil to compile the results.

Three-quarters of those surveyed already use biometrics or liveness detection in their fraud prevention strategies, including over 60 percent who use biometrics specifically to prevent identity fraud.

Businesses need to orchestrate these biometrics due to system complexity, which in turn is illustrated by the average use of three biometrics vendors by each business. Nearly 40 percent have multiple biometrics vendors, and nearly 40 percent have either 4 or 5.

More than half annually spend between $138,000 and $688,000 on biometrics to combat fraud, but more than a third spend between $688,000 and $1.4 million per year.

“Organizations are no longer asking if they need biometrics — they’re already managing complex ecosystems and asking how to make them work together,” says Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware. “Biometric orchestration is emerging as the critical layer that helps security teams stay ahead of AI-driven threats while maintaining performance, accuracy, and user experience. It turns complexity into an advantage by enabling smarter, faster identity decisions.”

Regulatory compliance is another motivating factor, with more than 95 percent seeing a benefit to using biometrics in that area. The second most commonly-seen benefit of biometrics adoption is not preventing fraudulent account creation (58.6 percent), but reducing employee login and MFA fraud (64 percent).

“Deepfakes and AI-powered attacks are fundamentally changing how identity can be manipulated,” says Maxine Most, CEO of The Prism Project, in the company announcement. “To keep pace, organizations must rethink how identity is secured and invest in intelligent systems. Biometric orchestration is a critical layer that brings those systems together into a cohesive, effective defense.”

The Prism Project hosted the Deepfake Summit last month to convene stakeholder in biometrics, digital identity security and deepfake protection.

The report also highlights the importance of independent technology validation, quoting BixeLab CEO Ted Dunstone on the topic. Aware passed a Level 3 biometric liveness detection evaluation by BixeLab in February.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Social media identity verification proposal in Türkiye prompts political debate

Turkish politicians are wading into the social media debate, with identity verification at the core of lively discussions. Justice Minister…

 

New global framework raises bar for gov’t identity document security

Identity documents are fundamental to governance and fraud protection. While often associated with legacy processes and obsolete practices, well functioning…

 

UK gov’t sets digital ID against populism with fair DVS market uncertain

The UK government plans to introduce legislation for a paired-back national digital ID scheme after the summer, according to Chief…

 

Digital ID trust cannot be fully automated, it needs the human layer: GITEX Africa panel

A panel at the recent GITEX Africa 2026 event, which took place from April 7–9 in the imperial Moroccan city…

 

Meta urged to halt facial recognition glasses rollout, disclose law enforcement ties

Meta’s plan for facial recognition smart glasses is facing more opposition from civil society. More than 70 organizations have called…

 

Mastercard in talks for digital financial inclusion project in Ethiopia

Officials of Ethiopia’s government-owned telecommunications company, Ethio telecom, recently held talks with a delegation from Mastercard on ways of reinvigorating…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events