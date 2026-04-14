Businesses need biometric orchestration to handle AI fraud, system complexity: Aware

The need for biometric orchestration is nearly universal among businesses using biometrics as they attempt to mitigate the surge in AI-driven fraud, according to a new survey from Aware.

The company’s 24-page report on “The State of Biometric Security in the Age of AI Fraud” shows 98 percent of businesses aligned on that necessity. They are motivated by the frequency of AI-driven fraud attacks, with nearly 50 percent experiencing them within the past year and nearly 90 percent concerned about such attacks targeting their biometric systems. More than half say they lost revenue due to fraud incidents involving AI, including deepfakes, synthetic identities and biometric injection attacks. Nearly as many see such attacks causing damage to their brand and reputation.

Aware surveyed 500 leaders at companies with 50 or more employees using biometrics in the U.S., UK and Brazil to compile the results.

Three-quarters of those surveyed already use biometrics or liveness detection in their fraud prevention strategies, including over 60 percent who use biometrics specifically to prevent identity fraud.

Businesses need to orchestrate these biometrics due to system complexity, which in turn is illustrated by the average use of three biometrics vendors by each business. Nearly 40 percent have multiple biometrics vendors, and nearly 40 percent have either 4 or 5.

More than half annually spend between $138,000 and $688,000 on biometrics to combat fraud, but more than a third spend between $688,000 and $1.4 million per year.

“Organizations are no longer asking if they need biometrics — they’re already managing complex ecosystems and asking how to make them work together,” says Ajay Amlani, CEO of Aware. “Biometric orchestration is emerging as the critical layer that helps security teams stay ahead of AI-driven threats while maintaining performance, accuracy, and user experience. It turns complexity into an advantage by enabling smarter, faster identity decisions.”

Regulatory compliance is another motivating factor, with more than 95 percent seeing a benefit to using biometrics in that area. The second most commonly-seen benefit of biometrics adoption is not preventing fraudulent account creation (58.6 percent), but reducing employee login and MFA fraud (64 percent).

“Deepfakes and AI-powered attacks are fundamentally changing how identity can be manipulated,” says Maxine Most, CEO of The Prism Project, in the company announcement. “To keep pace, organizations must rethink how identity is secured and invest in intelligent systems. Biometric orchestration is a critical layer that brings those systems together into a cohesive, effective defense.”

The Prism Project hosted the Deepfake Summit last month to convene stakeholder in biometrics, digital identity security and deepfake protection.

The report also highlights the importance of independent technology validation, quoting BixeLab CEO Ted Dunstone on the topic. Aware passed a Level 3 biometric liveness detection evaluation by BixeLab in February.

Article Topics

AI fraud | Aware | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | deepfakes | fraud prevention