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Incognia says privacy-first fraud prevention gains traction in Europe

Company cites growth in European SDK deployments as firms seek fraud controls that reduce reliance on personal data and traditional identity signals
| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Incognia says privacy-first fraud prevention gains traction in Europe
 

Incognia says it has become the most downloaded fraud prevention software development kit (SDK) in Europe, attributing the milestone to growing demand for fraud controls that align with data minimization requirements under GDPR.

The announcement follows a period of rapid growth for the company. Earlier this year, Incognia reported a 200 percent increase in annual revenue and argued that organizations are increasingly looking beyond traditional fraud prevention approaches such as device fingerprinting and biometric selfie checks as fraud tactics become more sophisticated.

Rather than focusing on identity verification, Incognia’s technology analyzes device, network and location-behavior signals to determine whether activity is consistent with a user’s established patterns. The company says the approach allows businesses to detect fraud without collecting direct identifiers such as names, email addresses, phone numbers or government-issued identity documents.

The claim comes as European organizations face growing pressure to balance fraud prevention with privacy obligations. Financial institutions, marketplaces, mobility providers and digital commerce platforms are increasingly examining whether existing fraud controls rely on more personal data than necessary and whether alternative approaches can meet both security and compliance requirements.

The broader fraud prevention market remains highly fragmented. Traditional providers continue to rely heavily on identity-based verification, device intelligence, behavioral analytics and biometric authentication, while newer entrants are emphasizing privacy-preserving approaches that seek to reduce dependence on personally identifiable information.

Incognia argues that advances in generative AI are accelerating that shift. In announcing its recent growth, CEO André Ferraz said many fraud prevention tools rely on digital signals that can increasingly be manipulated or replicated, prompting organizations to seek additional behavioral and contextual risk signals.

The company says its technology is being used to address account takeover, synthetic and fake account creation, authorized push payment fraud, bonus abuse and mule account activity across sectors including financial services, mobility, food delivery and e-commerce.

While Incognia’s claim of becoming Europe’s most downloaded fraud prevention SDK highlights growing adoption, it also reflects a larger debate within the fraud prevention industry over how organizations can verify trust and detect risk while collecting less personal data.

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