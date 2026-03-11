FB pixel

BioCatch targets AI-driven banking fraud at the device level with DeviceIQ

| Masha Borak
Categories Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
BioCatch targets AI-driven banking fraud at the device level with DeviceIQ
 

Behavioral biometrics company BioCatch has released a new device identification software to help financial institutions evaluate fraud risk in digital banking.

DeviceIQ is designed to help banks detect techniques fraudsters use to conduct transactions on the same physical devices, including device spoofing, emulators, cloaked browsers, jailbroken devices, and data wiping.

The device identification software is linked to the BioCatch Connect fraud-prevention platform, which detects and prevents account-opening and account-takeover fraud, digital banking scams, and financial crimes. This allows the company’s clients to avoid fragmentation, along with higher costs and complexity, according to BioCatch Chief Product Officer Ayelet Eliezer.

“Many financial institutions today rely on risk signals scattered across a patchwork of device and risk tools from multiple vendors,” says Eliezer. “DeviceIQ is built directly into the BioCatch Connect platform, enabling banks to evaluate all risk signals in one place, giving them the clarity they need to stop fraud earlier, reduce friction for genuine customers, and prepare for a rapidly approaching AI-driven future.”

DeviceIQ builds a persistent device identity across web and mobile channels, reducing friction for real users while catching bad actors who try to spoof or mask their devices, according to the firm. The platform flags devices previously linked to mule activity, scams, or account takeover and also scans for jailbroken devices, missing sensors and unauthorized code.

No names, addresses, or ID numbers are collected, and all user and account data is pseudonymized, making the device identities compliant with regulatory and privacy requirements across all geographies.

BioCatch also says that DeviceIQ can detect agentic browsers, deepfake injection, and AI-assisted access through its AI extension.

The Tel Aviv-headquartered firm has recently upgraded its BioCatch Connect platform by integrating two capabilities: BioCatch Align and BioCatch Link. While one unifies signal collection across behavior, device, network, transactional and application data, the other maps connections between users, devices and payments to expose hidden money laundering networks.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Spain’s AEPD fines Yoti $1.1M for biometric data handling violations

Yoti has been fined 950,000 euros (roughly US$1.1 million) by Spanish data protection regulator AEPD for the handling of biometrics…

 

Scottish Biometrics Commissioner reviews fingerprinting in policing

Police in Scotland may be failing to fingerprint more than 12,000 a year due to inadequate operational practices and a…

 

UK Lords reject bid to block police facial recognition searches of DVLA database

The UK’s House of Lords has voted down an attempt to prevent the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) database…

 

UK gov’t to design and build national digital ID in-house

The UK government plans to design, build and run its digital ID in-house, rather than outsourcing it to a private-sector…

 

UK MPs reject under-16 social media ban, but leave room for potential sanctions

UK lawmakers have rejected a ban on social media for under-16s, but the depth of feeling on the subject means…

 

US Treasury’s crypto playbook puts digital identity at the center

The U.S. Department of Treasury’s just released report to Congress on innovative technologies to counter illicit finance involving digital assets…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events