Continued innovation needed to effectively address sophisticated financial fraud

A Dark Economy Survey carried out by behavioral biometrics firm BioCatch has highlighted the disturbing trend of how AI is aiding financial fraud sophistication, but the company’s CEO Gadi Mazor contends that changing the situation will require “continued innovation.”

The publication titled “The Dark Economy Survey: Insights into the invisible: Perspectives on evolving fraud and AML challenges,” explores the depth and dangers of financial fraud and their devastating effects on the global economy.

In the survey which interviewed 800 fraud management, anti-money laundering (AML), and risk and compliance leaders in 17 countries on five continents, 78 percent of respondents said they believe criminal groups are more sophisticated in laundering money than financial institutions are at detecting and preventing such transactions.

Fraud attempts are increasing at their organizations year-over-year, 71 percent of respondents said, while 78 percent stated that AI is significantly contributing to the cleverness of financial criminals.

Cognizant of the dangers of financial crimes which are naturally linked to other crimes such as human and drug trafficking and terrorism, 84 percent of respondents of the BioCatch survey agreed that combatting the ill is extremely important, while 89 percent said addressing money laundering on a large scale requires stronger regulatory intervention.

Although 77 percent of those interviewed hold that financial institutions are winning the war against financial crimes, many of them confessed that their annual losses due to financial fraud keeps growing in continents including Latin America, Europe and the Middle East, and North America.

Despite huge investment by organizations in financial fraud detection technologies with about 68 percent saying their organizations spend an average $10 million annually for that purpose, the BioCatch report shows that there is need for a rethink of what strategies to deploy.

“Many millions of money mule accounts hidden within the world’s financial system remain the nexus between criminal operations and those criminals realizing their profits,” Mazor said in remarks following the release of the report.

“Identifying those accounts before they can launder any money is absolutely vital in our fight against financial crime. To effectively do so will require continued innovation, a pivot from a post-transaction to pre-transaction mindset, and an unprecedented degree of collaboration across all sectors.”

Speaking further about BioCtach’s efforts in fighting mule accounts, Director of Global Fraud Intelligence, Thomas Peacock, said: “BioCatch customers identified and acted on nearly 2.3 million mule accounts in 2024. Already in 2025, they’ve detected more than 500,000 such accounts used for laundering money. As these numbers only continue to grow, it’s clear criminals are almost certainly laundering money through every major bank on the planet.”

A BioCatch report early this year flashed the alert light on the money mole problem, saying it reached alarming proportions last year.

As part of efforts to fight it, a Trust Network initiative was established to enhance real-time threat assessment and facilitate data exchange to prevent financial fraud from happening.

Given the pervasive nature of the global money laundering problem, fraud prevention experts say adaptive strategies are needed this year, and going forward, to effectively address it.

