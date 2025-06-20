FB pixel

Continued innovation needed to effectively address sophisticated financial fraud

BioCatch report shows need to reevaluate detection strategies
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Continued innovation needed to effectively address sophisticated financial fraud
 

A Dark Economy Survey carried out by behavioral biometrics firm BioCatch has highlighted the disturbing trend of how AI is aiding financial fraud sophistication, but the company’s CEO Gadi Mazor contends that changing the situation will require “continued innovation.”

The publication titled “The Dark Economy Survey: Insights into the invisible: Perspectives on evolving fraud and AML challenges,” explores the depth and dangers of financial fraud and their devastating effects on the global economy.

In the survey which interviewed 800 fraud management, anti-money laundering (AML), and risk and compliance leaders in 17 countries on five continents, 78 percent of respondents said they believe criminal groups are more sophisticated in laundering money than financial institutions are at detecting and preventing such transactions.

Fraud attempts are increasing at their organizations year-over-year, 71 percent of respondents said, while 78 percent stated that AI is significantly contributing to the cleverness of financial criminals.

Cognizant of the dangers of financial crimes which are naturally linked to other crimes such as human and drug trafficking and terrorism, 84 percent of respondents of the BioCatch survey agreed that combatting the ill is extremely important, while 89 percent said addressing money laundering on a large scale requires stronger regulatory intervention.

Although 77 percent of those interviewed hold that financial institutions are winning the war against financial crimes, many of them confessed that their annual losses due to financial fraud keeps growing in continents including Latin America, Europe and the Middle East, and North America.

Despite huge investment by organizations in financial fraud detection technologies with about 68 percent saying their organizations spend an average $10 million annually for that purpose, the BioCatch report shows that there is need for a rethink of what strategies to deploy.

“Many millions of money mule accounts hidden within the world’s financial system remain the nexus between criminal operations and those criminals realizing their profits,” Mazor said in remarks following the release of the report.

“Identifying those accounts before they can launder any money is absolutely vital in our fight against financial crime. To effectively do so will require continued innovation, a pivot from a post-transaction to pre-transaction mindset, and an unprecedented degree of collaboration across all sectors.”

Speaking further about BioCtach’s efforts in fighting mule accounts, Director of Global Fraud Intelligence, Thomas Peacock, said: “BioCatch customers identified and acted on nearly 2.3 million mule accounts in 2024. Already in 2025, they’ve detected more than 500,000 such accounts used for laundering money. As these numbers only continue to grow, it’s clear criminals are almost certainly laundering money through every major bank on the planet.”

A BioCatch report early this year flashed the alert light on the money mole problem, saying it reached alarming proportions last year.

As part of efforts to fight it, a Trust Network initiative was established to enhance real-time threat assessment and facilitate data exchange to prevent financial fraud from happening.

Given the pervasive nature of the global money laundering problem, fraud prevention experts say adaptive strategies are needed this year, and going forward, to effectively address it.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Clear plans for enterprise biometrics growth with new product name, partners

Clear has signed up T-Mobile as the first publicly-announced customer of its digital identity verification platform with biometric multi-factor authentication…

 

Humanity Protocol CEO talks Moongate acquisition, expansion into ticketing

Humanity Protocol has acquired Moongate, marking a move into the ticketing and access market. For Terence Kwok, CEO of the…

 

Half a million shoplifters can’t be right

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner When Napoleon said that we were a nation of shopkeepers,…

 

Fight misinformation with IDV for tiered anonymity on social media, paper argues

Social media and its effects on our society is an ongoing conversation. Some governments are considering banning social media for…

 

Hackathon spotlights role of Philippines national ID in effective service delivery

Institutions that are yet to integrate their services with the Philippines national ID Authentication platform have been called upon to…

 

Sri Lanka promotes outcome-based procurement for a robust digital economy

A significant transformation in Sri Lanka’s public procurement system, is paramount in the journey to advance Sri Lanka’s digital economy,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events