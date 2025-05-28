FB pixel

BioCatch adds Argentine banks to trust network for real-time threat assessment and data exchange

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
BioCatch adds Argentine banks to trust network for real-time threat assessment and data exchange
 

BioCatch’s interbank intelligence network for real-time information sharing with the aim of enhancing fraud prevention in the financial sector has launched in Argentina with three pioneer members.

Banco Galicia, Naranja X, and Santander said in a joint press release on May 26 that they had joined BioCatch Trust Argentina.

The network integrates biometric behavioral analysis including keystroke dynamics and mouse activity, touch screen behavior, and swiping pressure with data from digital sessions, payments, accounts, devices, and non-monetary events, to assess the potential risk of a recipient account before a payment is processed.

Any suspicious information noticed with a recipient account is immediately reported through an expedient channel, enabling members of the network to activate or strengthen their defenses against scams and other forms of financial fraud.

Money laundering through mules has reached epidemic levels. BioCatch’s 257 financial sector customers alone reported almost 2 million bad mule accounts in 2024, a fraction of the money laundering accounts either in use or lying dormant within the world’s 44,000 financial institutions last year.

white paper released by BioCatch earlier this year examines how biometric behavior analysis of swipe and typing patterns on devices helped identify mule activity connected to larger networks.

“By identifying an account and evaluating the wider network to which it belongs, banks can shut down more accounts and address the real problem: the criminal network behind the laundering.”

Commenting on the admission of these new financial institutions to the network, BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor said: “Mule accounts act as a link between scams, fraudulent payments, and the proceeds of financial crimes, making it easier for cybercriminals to obtain and move their illicit proceeds. To dismantle these underlying networks of malicious accounts, financial institutions must be able to combine signals from the sender, the recipient, and the network before a transfer takes place.”

“This is a systemic issue that requires a systemic solution. It takes a network to defeat a network, and we’re proud to now offer Argentine banks the opportunity to join their own information-sharing network to fight back.”

Biocatch says the more members join the network, the more efficient and result-oriented it becomes, thanks in part to its anonymized technology.

“In the fight against fraud, collaboration between companies is key, and with BioCatch Trust, we can apply this principle intelligently,” said Pedro Adamovic, chief information security officer at Galicia.

In his remarks, Manuel Barud, head of Fraud Prevention at Naranja X, said the collaboration with BioCatch will help them ramp up their security strategies, noting that “real-time information sharing could offer an added perspective in our fraud prevention efforts.”

Fernando Turri, head of Technology and Operations at Santander Argentina said he believes in the power of collaboration in the fight against financial fraud. “BioCatch Trust Argentina allows us to anticipate threats in real time, preventing funds from reaching fraudulent accounts. With this innovative approach, we strengthen the protection of the financial system and build greater trust among our users.”

BioCatch Trust Argentina comes after the launch last year of BioCatch Trust Australia with an initial number of five financial institutions.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pakistan strengthens digital governance with nationwide biometric integration

Last month, the Punjab government made biometric photos compulsory for filing petitions in its courts, part of a broader push…

 

Tech optimism collides with public skepticism over FRT, AI in policing

As facial recognition and AI technologies surge in adoption across U.S. law enforcement, evidence of improper use, bias, and lack…

 

Texas puts age verification on app stores despite Apple, Google pushback

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a law that requires app stores to implement age assurance measures, or obtain parental…

 

Togo seeks consultant to update its digital transformation strategy

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Digital Transformation of Togo is looking for a consulting firm that will propose an…

 

European Commission age assurance investigation targets major porn sites

While the UK’s Ofcom dips a few toes into the waters of regulatory enforcement for age assurance laws, the European…

 

Greece launches Personal Citizen Number for unified digital ID system

Greece has launched its unified digital ID system with the new Personal Citizen Number (PCN). The PCN is the new…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events