Outseer makes behavioral biometrics a native platform feature

U.S.-based payment authentication provider Outseer has added behavioral biometrics to its platform as a native feature to secure digital banking and 3-D Secure (3DS) transactions. The additional layer of defense continuously analyzes user interactions for real-time anomaly detection.

The “platformized” behavioral biometrics are combined with event data, device ID, IP geolocation and consortium data. Outseer initially added behavioral biometrics to its platform through an Incognia partnership in late-2021. The company added face biometrics to its platform through a partnership with 1Kosmos a month earlier.

Outseer, which spun out from RSA Fraud & Risk Intelligence in 2021, says its multi-signal risk engine uses sophisticated machine learning algorithms and AI for continuous and unified security.

“Our customers are facing rising authorized and unauthorized fraud threats in digital banking and 3DS transactions, requiring fraud solutions that can accurately distinguish genuine users and transactions from criminal activity,” says John Filby, CEO of Outseer. “The key to our innovations, from Behavioral Biometrics, Fast Identity Online (FIDO) authentication orchestration, and money mule modeling, to GenAI-based adaptive interventions, is developing them in close collaboration with our clients.”

The addition of behavioral biometrics gives Outseer’s platform the combination of enhanced authentication and advanced criminal pattern recognition, according to the company announcement.

“Defense in depth remains the gold standard in the fight against fraud, and our platformized approach is the only way to achieve it at scale,” adds Dr. Yogesh Patel, CTO and chief data scientist at Outseer.

