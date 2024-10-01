Visa acquires Featurespace to strengthen fraud detection arsenal

In a bid to strengthen its portfolio of fraud detection and risk management tools, Visa is proceeding with the acquisition of Featurespace.

Founded out of Cambridge University’s engineering department, Featurespace has gained recognition for its AI-driven algorithms that analyze transaction data and detect fraud patterns. The acquisition is expected to enhance Visa’s ability to provide its clients with an adaptive behavioral analytics platform for evolving threats.

“Providing our clients with solutions that can adapt to and anticipate the changing threat landscape is of the utmost importance,” says Antony Cahill, global head of value-added services at Visa.

“Featurespace’s strong foundation in AI will enhance our existing product portfolio and enable us to address our clients’ most complex and pressing challenges. We look forward to welcoming the Featurespace team to Visa.”

Following the completion of the acquisition, both companies anticipate it will enable financial institutions and businesses to manage fraud in real-time, with the aim of improving the security of the broader payments ecosystem. Over the past five years, Visa has invested billions of dollars in technology, with a focus on reducing fraud and enhancing the security of its operations.

Dave Excell, founder of Featurespace, adds: “Over the past 12 years we have served the financial services industry, building a company that has gone from strength to strength, and we are thrilled to become a part of Visa. With Visa, we can bring the innovation, integrity and purpose of our platform and our team to more payment service providers and ultimately, stop more people from becoming victims of financial crime.”

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, is expected to be finalized in Visa’s fiscal year 2025. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Sky News quoted a high-end figure of 700 million pounds (approximately US$937 million) from an unnamed source in a report last month.

Visa is not the only company that has been eyeing Featurespace’s offerings. In 2020, NatWest implemented Featurespace’s ARIC Risk Hub to enhance its enterprise-wide transaction monitoring and payments fraud detection through the use of behavioral analytics.

