Incognia joins with Outseer to tackle payment fraud using behavioral biometrics

Incognia has joined Outseer Beyond, the payment authentication firm’s partner program for complementary providers of payments authentication and fraud prevention technologies.

The move will now enable Outseer’s customers to take advantage of Incognia’s location-based behavioral biometrics, which reportedly obscure and protect all user data, ensuring it is not linked with any personally identifiable information.

Commenting on the partnership between the companies, Leah Evanski, global head of Business Development and Strategic Alliances at Outseer says the move will accelerate partner revenue and deliver a more complete customer solution for mobile application users.

“Incognia shares our deep commitment to advanced security without consumer interference,” she explains.

“We are excited to include Incognia’s next generation location capabilities in Outseer Beyond, bringing new intelligence to our payments and risk platforms and new options for our customers.”

The point is echoed by John Lindner, chief revenue officer at Incognia, who says the partnership will aid the firm in its mission of delivering a frictionless and fraud-free experience for customers.

“We are proud to join Outseer Beyond and look forward to easing the authentication process for Outseer’s customers who generate over 20 billion annual transactions,” Lindner concludes.

The last quarter of 2021 was an eventful time for both Outseer and Incognia, with the former company releasing two new face biometrics-powered features for its Fraud Manager platform via a partnership with 1Kosmos last month.

Incognia published the results of its app friction report in September and launched an Authentication Reference project in October to provide comprehensive information about authenticating digital identities.

Article Topics

authentication | behavioral biometrics | biometrics | digital identity | fraud prevention | Incognia | Outseer | partner program | payments