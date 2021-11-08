1Kosmos achieves certification, supplies selfie biometrics for Outseer

Advanced biometrics solutions provider 1Kosmos has announced the company has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27001 certification as payment authentication specialist Outseer adds new biometric anti-fraud products.

The bodies awarded the information security standard to 1Kosmos after an independent assessment by BSI Group. The evaluation analyzed the company’s capabilities in managing security assets such as employee biometrics and other details, financial information, intellectual property, and third-party-provided information.

“Protecting our data and infrastructure from security threats is baked into everything we do,” comments 1Kosmos CSO Mike Engle.

“As a standards-based organization, we recognize the importance of ISO/IEC 27001 certification and the confidence it gives our customers that we have implemented the most advanced controls to protect data assets in our possession.”

The 1Kosmos solutions are capable of performing an instant IAL2 certified identity verification without requiring the individual to be present at a physical location and can store user data encrypted in a private, permissioned blockchain.

The ISO/IEC 27001 certification is only the latest standard awarded to 1Kosmos and follows the FIDO2 and NIST 800-63-3 standard compliance awards the company achieved for its BlockID products.

Outseer adds face biometrics capabilities to digital ID suite

Payment authentication firm Outseer has unveiled two new face biometrics-powered features for its Fraud Manager platform through its partnership with 1Kosmos.

The first one is Account Enrollment Protection, which enables users to enroll in new digital services using facial recognition with anti-spoofing capabilities via liveness detection checks.

The second feature to be added to Outseer Fraud Manager is Account Takeover Detection, also using FIDO2 face biometrics to prevent account compromise attempts, as well as allowing passwordless authentication as a primary authentication option.

“We’re enhancing Outseer Fraud Manager solutions with identity-based controls to protect the end-to-end user journey for our customers’ own digital commerce operations,” explained Jim Ducharme, COO at Outseer.

In addition, the company also has a Beyond program, designed to help third-party providers (including 1Kosmos) help to expand the scope and reach of Outseer solutions.

“Outseer is committed to ridding the world of transactional fraud, and leveraging digital identity capabilities from partners like 1Kosmos will ensure we deliver on this mission even faster,” Ducharme concluded.

