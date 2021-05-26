1Kosmos launches passwordless enterprise suite for biometric platform

1Kosmos has developed a suite of frictionless authentication tools based on its private blockchain and advanced biometrics it calls the Passwordless Identity Package (PIP) to provide enterprises with risk-free, scalable solution.

The new PIP solution features a passwordless QR code placed on the login page, giving users a choice, a biometric reset feature that uses live biometrics, device biometrics, a push notification or one-time password (OTP). Customers can also choose between flexible licensing options to adapt as passwordless adoption increases.

The company notes that in addition to research from Verizon showing more than four in five data breaches are caused by compromised authentication credentials, prominent recent attacks on SolarWinds, Microsoft Exchange and the Colonial Pipeline all began with compromised credentials.

“Enterprises recognize that password-based attacks are their biggest vulnerability, and they are under pressure to implement an effective passwordless solution across multiple departments. PIP offers the flexibility organizations need to roll out passwordless fast, but in a controlled way to meet varying levels of authentication needs,” comments Hemen Vimadalal, founder and CEO of 1Kosmos. “The quick implementation of the PIP has businesses up and running fast – in seven days or less – to get companies started on their journey to passwordless authentication. Users like the frictionless experience and security teams have all the flexibility they need to ease into their implementation at whatever pace is right for them.”

1Kosmos’ flagship digital identity platform BlockID powers the PIP solution. BlockID is the industry’s first solution certified to the NIST 800-63-3 standard, which was confirmed by Kantara just weeks ago, and FIDO2 protocol, according to the announcement, and combines strong authentication, strong identity proofing and advanced biometrics.

Customers can reduce their passwordless implementation time and cost with PIP, 1Kosmos says, with cloud-based deployment taking less than a week, and options to apply passwordless authentication in multiple target systems at once, like Windows and SSO.

Article Topics

1Kosmos | 1Kosmos BlockID | access management | authentication | biometrics | digital identity | enterprise