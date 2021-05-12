1Kosmos’ BlockID biometric solution meets NIST standard in Kantara compliance test

Digital identity platform recognized in Trust Framework Program

1Kosmos recently announced its BlockID biometric solution has received the NIST SP 800-63-3 Class of Approval at IAL2 and AAL2 from Kantara Initiative.

The approval indicates 1Kosmos’ use of best practices in digital identity management and operational practices.

BlockID provides a distributed digital identity platform to companies for authentication against verified identities. The solution integrates several tools from 1Kosmos, including BlockID Workforce, BlockID Verify, and BlockID Customers, each targeting a different type of users.

Kantara is an international nonprofit whose vision is to grow the market for trustworthy use of identity and personal data, with the goal to ‘see the equitable and transparent exchange of identity and personal data for mutual value.’

According to Hemen Vimadalal, Founder and CEO of 1Kosmos, the new NIST certification achieved by the company can help it address increased demand for biometric solutions worldwide due to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 forced businesses to accelerate the digital transformation of goods and services virtually overnight. Many faced this as an existential crisis,” Vimadalal explained.

“With 1Kosmos certified by both Kantara and FIDO, we help identify, acquire and retain legitimate customers to weed out fraudsters with the least amount of friction. This helps make consumption of these services enjoyable for users,” the CEO concluded.

BlockID’s biometric server was certified to the FIDO2 protocol in 2020.

The company’s solutions were deployed by several firms in the past few months, including Fisher Identity, MorganFranklin, and Alestra. More recently, 1Kosmos introduced a new suite of biometric and blockchain tools, as well as closing a partnership with Focal Point Data Risk.

