Alestra selects 1Kosmos’ biometric and blockchain authentication for new innovation program

Bringing biometrics authentication to cybersecurity

1Kosmos’ biometric passwordless authentication technology has been selected by Mexican IT Services company Alestra to be part of its 5th generation NAVE open innovation program.

Alestra selected 1Kosmos as one of five winners of this program from over 1,000 entrants for its innovative use of biometric and blockchain technologies in cybersecurity.

“We are very excited to be a winner of the NAVE program out a rigorous evaluation competing against a thousand other innovative companies,” said Michael Engle, 1Kosmos’s chief strategy officer, “This partnership with Alestra is another strong validation of our vision and platform to disrupt the Cybersecurity space.”

The digital identity proofing firm’s flagship product is BlockID, a solution that enables user onboarding through passwordless, biometric authentication, and advanced document verification.

The W3C and GDPR-compliant biometric solution was released on the Auth0 Marketplace in January and features a level of identity insurance (IAL3) and authentication insurance (AAL3) per the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines. 1Kosmos, which recently announced a $15 million funding round, will now work together with Alestra for 16 weeks to bring BlockID to Alestra’s 18,000 clients.

“At Alestra, we are very excited to have 1Kosmos as part of the latest edition of our NAVE Open Innovation Program,” commented Jenaro Martínez, director of innovation and strategic alliances with Alestra. “They were selected after analyzing more than a thousand scaleups around the world, and we are sure that their unique passwordless identity solution based on blockchain will help companies like ours to enable our digital transformation.”

The NAVE open innovation program has been running for five years, reportedly facilitating the development of seven new products and connections to over 100 key clients.

According to Alestra, the overall value of innovation services sold since the beginning of the program amounts to 36 million pesos (US$1.7 million).

Article Topics

1Kosmos BlockID | authentication | biometrics | blockchain | digital identity | fraud prevention | identity verification | onboarding