Innovatrics tops NIST leaderboard for single-iris biometric accuracy

An iris identification algorithm developed by Innovatrics has been ranked the most accurate for single-eye identification in the Iris Exchange (IREX) conducted by U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology.

The same biometric algorithm slightly trails two algorithms from a single developer in two-eye identification in the April 10 update of IREX 10.

Described by the company as a “real-world application algorithm,” the technology can be embedded in smart devices for iris recognition in many scenarios. Use cases include high-security applications such as visa applications, border control, national ID programs and access control and on-device uses such as e-gates or kiosks.

According to a company announcement, the algorithm’s latest version, refined from previous approaches, showed strong results in speed, as well as accuracy. With a small template size and fast template creation, it outperforms algorithms offered by larger competitors, Innovatrics says.

Matus Kapusta, the ABIS business unit director at Innovatrics, says: “Together with this IREX result, we already have a leading fingerprint matching algorithm in NIST MINEX and also offer NIST-benchmarked recognition as one of only a handful ABIS in the world.”

Innovatrics will host a webinar to demonstrate its iris liveness technology MagnifEye Liveness on May 4th.

During the webinar, Innovatrics says it will demonstrate how organizations can use its different liveness detection technologies in various real-life situations. Attendees will also get a short overview of how liveness detection technology has evolved over the past few years.

According to Innovatrics, it is essential to use various liveness detection approaches to protect remote identity verification processes from spoofing attacks and accurately detect and verify a living person.

The webinar will end with a live Q&A session for attendees to ask any questions about the technology and its applications.

Last month, Innovatrics made headlines for disclosing it provided fingerprint biometric technology for voter authentication during Albania’s elections.

Article Topics

accuracy | biometric testing | biometrics | Innovatrics | IREX | iris biometrics | NIST