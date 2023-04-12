Innovatrics introduces iris layer for liveness detection technology

Innovatrics has announced a new liveness detection technology called MagnifEye, which it claims can double the accuracy of liveness detection since the method evaluates multiple biometric inputs.

Based on facial and iris recognition, the new semi-passive method is designed for extra security. Its remote identity verification is aimed at organizations that demand the highest levels of protection from presentation attacks, including government-grade level, the company said in a press release.

The core of the technology is built upon Innovatrics Passive Liveness Detection with the help of its NIST-benchmarked iris biometrics engine.

MagnifEye liveness checks take seconds to complete, with little impact on user experience, according to the announcement.

The EU-based company says that its products are being used in more than 80 countries, including Indonesia where it supported the Asli RI facial recognition security system that was deployed at the 2022 G20 summit. In November, it moved its headquarters to Bratislava in Slovakia.

Among its recently launched products are a new facial recognition toolkit for edge devices and smart cameras as well as an upgraded biometric enrollment software of its ABIS to improve the user experience. In January, the company presented algorithms that determine if a presented ID document is physically present or being presented as an image on a screen.

The company has also backed projects through its Prague-based startup incubator program Biometric Ventures, including age verification provider Ageware which uses face biometrics to grant access to restricted content online.

