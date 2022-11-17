G20 security system’s facial recognition technology in Bali supplied by Asli and Innovatrics

Details regarding the facial recognition technology deployed at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia have begun to slowly emerge, including the supply of the technology by Indonesian biometric provider Asli RI with support from Innovatrics.

The G20 met in Bali on November 15 and 16, as the conclusion of Indonesia’s presidency of the group at the close of 2022 approaches.

The security system is provided and supported by ASLI RI using Akurart Satu Indonesia’s Technology Platform, which has already been tested by NIST, a representative of ASLI tells Biometric Update. Innovatrics contributed its SmartFace platform.

Indonesian authorities integrated the G20 facial recognition system with civil and criminal databases, and 1,700 CCTV cameras are in operation around the Nusa Dua area.

Asli and Innovatrics are a long-standing partners. Asli is also the largest KYC provider in Indonesia, and also an investor in LoginID.

