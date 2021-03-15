LoginID raises $6M in Seed round to accelerate biometric FIDO authentication adoption

LoginID has raised $6 million in a Seed funding round to invest in accelerating the adoption of FIDO-certified biometrics to any website for passwordless customer authentication.

The investment round was led by repeat fintech entrepreneur and ‘super angel’ Fabrice Grinda, and founders of Roam Data, LoopPay and Mobeewave, with participation from Asli RI, Indonesia’s largest KYC provider and a partner of LoginID for the past year, and Leonis Investment.

The company says enterprise customers can integrate its FIDO-certified authentication with mobile device biometrics in 15 minutes through its API and SDKs, for low-cost and scalable compliance with regulations including PSD2 and GDPR. FIDO biometrics from LoginID can be added to any website, application, ecommerce or banking brand, with the biometric matching capability provided by Ipsidy.

LoginID recently became certified to FIDO’s UAF 1.1 server protocol, in addition to iOS and Android certifications.

“With the fastest implementation time in the market, LoginID’s commitment to accelerate adoption of passwordless authentication helps brands earn more revenue and delight customers with secure biometrics,” states Simon Law, LoginID CEO and co-founder. “With our investment partners, we share a vision for applications, websites and e-commerce to scale biometric use as effortlessly as it is also secure and compliant.”

Damien Balsan, who is an EVP at LoopPay and general partner at Conexo Ventures, has also joined LoginID’s advisory board.

