Facial recognition deployed for G20 immigration control, security in Bali

Facial recognition technology has been deployed to help ensure the safety of world leaders attending the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. China-based SenseTime appears to be supplying at least some of the technology.

A deployment of facial recognition at Gilimanuk Harbor, Bali by the Indonesia Automatic Fingerprint Identification System (INAFIS) was reported by Tempo. Passengers arriving at the harbor will have their identity verified by the biometric system. Data collected from arrivals could then be used to identify foreigners included on all-points bulletins, according to the report.

An image accompanying the article clearly depicts an e-gate with SenseTime branding performing facial recognition.

National police are using similar technology in G20 security systems, Tempo reports.

Antara reports that the G20 facial recognition system has been integrated with networks of the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) and the Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration (Dukcapil).

“This collaboration with the Dukcapil of the Home Affairs Ministry is very helpful for our work. We can quickly identify the perpetrators and victims as well as prevent crime since we can quickly recognize them,” says Head of the Bareskrim Inafis Center Brigadier General Mashudi, as quoted by Antara.

Hundreds of police will be wearing body-cameras, in addition to the 1,700 CCTV cameras deployed around the Nusa Dua area, according to Barron’s.

Thousands of police have been deployed for the event, and locals have been warned against flying kits near power lines to prevent disruptions to emergency systems.

Some observors see finding customers beyond the Chinese government as a significant challenge for the country’s AI dragons, including SenseTime.

