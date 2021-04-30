1Kosmos unveils new passwordless biometrics solution, partnership

1Kosmos has introduced an integrated suite of biometrics, blockchain, QR code and credentialling technologies to help organizations simply implement passwordless authentication.

The Passwordless Identity Package (PIP) consists of a package which includes 1,000 user licenses for the first year, a passwordless QR code on the same login page as the conventional username and password options for account access, and financing for adaptable licensing. 1Kosmos also provides target flexibility for different systems like Windows or SSO, a deployment process with minimal time investment, and a biometric reset feature, in recognition of the likelihood of forgotten passwords as people move away from the legacy authentication method.

PIP can help organizations reduce costs, enhance the security of their digital assets, and keep employees happier, according to the company blog post.

KuppingerCole Analyst Anne Bailey has declared 1Kosmos’ BlockID as an outstanding performer for user-centricity in the firm’s Market Compass for verified identity providers, the company notes in a LinkedIn post. The recognition is based on BlockID’s multimodal biometrics with face, voice or fingerprint independent from the capabilities of the user’s device, backend integration with trusted government institutions, and strong enterprise workforce authentication, among other features.

Focal Point partnership

1Kosmos has also announced a partnership with Focal Point Data Risk to develop a complete solution for organizations to set up decentralized digital identity systems running on a private, encrypted blockchain with proofing using advanced biometrics.

The partnership combines 1Kosmos’ distributed identity data storage and passwordless capabilities with Focal Point’s identity and access management (IAM) modernization and program design specialties.

“Focal Point has a reputation for working with the most innovative companies in access management, and 1Kosmos is no exception. We have seen a sharp rise in interest in decentralized identity, identity proofing, and passwordless authentication in recent months, and we’re excited to add 1Kosmos to our already robust community of supported technologies,” says Buck Bell, EVP of Technology Integration Services at Focal Point. “In the coming months and years, decentralized technologies will play an increasingly important role in modern IAM systems. With 1Kosmos, we’re ready to support our clients that are already looking to harness this revolutionary future.”

Focal Point provides IAM services to large organizations in financial services, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, higher education, and government.

