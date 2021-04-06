MorganFranklin integrates 1Kosmos for passwordless biometric IAM

Global advisory firm MorganFranklin has partnered with 1Kosmos for the deployment of the latter’s BlockID biometric digital identity proofing and passwordless authentication platform. BlockID is a passwordless sign-on solution that verifies a user’s identity prior to the authentication process.

1Kosmos said with BlockID, MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity consultants will be able to support their customers with a biometric solution that mitigates the risks of compromising people’s identity not only by eliminating the use of passwords during the authentication process, but especially by proofing the user’s identity, and eliminating impersonation.

The deal is intended to enhance the implementation and execution of MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity consultancy and facilitation of digital entities’ operations with biometrics.

MorganFranklin equips organization’s IT managers with tools to help them build additional layers of protection against threats, while minimizing identity management costs and maximizing agility. The company says it has been increasingly focused on identity and access management of late.

“We are very excited to be working with MorganFranklin to help the workforce and consumers move away from user-names and passwords and all of the inherent risk and cost they create,” said Steven Schoenhaus, director of Channel Development with 1Kosmos.

Jason Berland, MorganFranklin’s managing director of IAM, said, “1Kosmos’ solutions in identity authentication offer a unique and progressive approach to true digital access management – the IAM demand of the future. We are looking forward to delivering this layer of protection to further enhance an organization’s digital transformation.”

With BlockID, clients of MorganFranklin will be able to reach the highest level of identity insurance (IAL3) and authentication insurance (AAL3) per the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines. BlockID is W3C and GDPR compliant and fully respects the Know Your Client (KYC) guidelines, the statement mentioned.

The distribution partnership is the second in weeks for 1Kosmos’ BlockID solution, with Fischer Identity having recently integrated BlockID biometrics for streamlined onboarding processes.

