Seon, BioCatch, Entersekt update platforms with adaptable tools to fight fraud

As financial crime grows more sophisticated with the rise of AI-powered scams, deepfakes and synthetic identities, leading fraud prevention firms are unveiling significant upgrades to their platforms.

Seon, BioCatch and Entersekt have each introduced new tools designed to give banks and financial institutions sharper, faster and more scalable defenses. As BioCatch’s 2025 Global Scams report reveals, the pace and volume of fraud has grown around the world.

Seon adds AML search profiles, risk configuration

Seon has unveiled its upgraded command center for real-time fraud prevention and AML compliance. The company has introduced new AML Search Profiles that allow compliance teams to create jurisdiction-specific screening configurations without coding.

These profiles let teams tailor data sources, adjust fuzzy matching sensitivity, and apply different standards across regions or customer segments.

The company also added Rule Categories, which help organizations manage complexity by labeling and filtering fraud and compliance rules according to jurisdiction, framework or use case. “We’re giving teams the freedom to configure risk on their own terms,” says Tamas Kadar, Seon co-founder and CEO.

Beyond screening, SEON’s investigative tools leverage network graph analysis to uncover hidden links between accounts through shared devices, behaviors and relationship signals.

With over 900 real-time fraud signals, investigators can determine not just whether accounts are connected, but the nature of those connections, so as to distinguish legitimate relationships from coordinated fraud rings. The Movement of Funds feature further enhances detection by mapping transaction flows to reveal money laundering patterns across multiple accounts.

The platform integrates these capabilities into a single environment, offering alert dashboards for monitoring performance, payment screening for blocking risky transactions, and a unified workflow that connects screening, investigation and case management.

New BioCatch platform unifies signal collection, maps connections

Behavioral biometrics specialist BioCatch has unveiled an upgrade to its fraud and financial crime-detection platform, introducing new tools designed to help banks and financial institutions counter increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

The new BioCatch Connect 2.0 platform integrates two flagship capabilities: BioCatch Align and BioCatch Link. The former is an SDK that unifies signal collection across behavior, device, network, transactional and application data; while the latter maps connections between users, devices and payments to expose hidden money laundering networks.

Together, the tools aim to provide financial institutions with a scalable, full-spectrum defense against threats ranging from account takeover and scams to deepfakes, synthetic identities and emerging AI-powered fraud. “Fraud, scams, and financial crimes are only growing more complex, diverse, and interconnected,” says BioCatch CEO Gadi Mazor.

“Risk executives today must protect customer assets against a variety of threats while also not exhausting already-strained tech operations budgets,” he continues. “BioCatch Connect 2.0 offers financial institutions a holistic, full-spectrum platform they can implement just once to protect against all kinds of contemporary fraud and financial crimes, as bad actors increasingly turn to an ever-expanding suite of AI tools to hone and scale their attacks.”

The upgraded system introduces several new features. BioCatch Align collects more than 3,000 behavioral and contextual signals, forming what the company calls the richest dataset of its kind. This enables the platform to synthesize signals in real time using BioCatch’s patented Continuous Behavioral Sequencing technology, analyzing 16.1 billion user sessions per month and protecting 555 million people across 1.6 billion devices.

BioCatch Link, formerly known as Scout, identifies suspicious clusters of accounts engaged in coordinated fraud, helping break down silos between fraud and anti-money laundering teams. Other enhancements include improved malware detection, advanced remote-access threat alerts, and the ability to differentiate between human users and agentic AI-driven transactions.

“Align is designed as a one-stop shop for protecting against all forms of digital banking fraud and financial crimes,” says BioCatch Chief Product Officer Ayelet Eliezer. “It allows financial institutions to replace patchworks of SDKs from multiple vendors with a single comprehensive solution, reducing costs, complexity, and ongoing maintenance, while increasing the efficiency and scalability of their technology infrastructure.”

Entersekt introduces orchestration platform

Entersekt has unveiled new enhancements to its authentication platform as it introduces Entersekt Orkestrate, a low-code integration solution designed to simplify and accelerate the deployment of advanced security measures across financial institutions.

Orkestrate enables banks, credit unions and digital banking vendors to integrate via a single API and immediately access more than 150 pre-orchestrated authentication journeys. These cover over 10 use cases, ranging from account access and money transfers to password resets and contact center verification.

Entersekt says the solution reduces integration times by 85 percent, allowing financial institutions to deploy fraud prevention measures in weeks rather than months, while delivering customer protection from day one.

“Our customers and partners shouldn’t have to rebuild authentication every time fraud evolves,” says Mzukisi Rusi, VP of Product Development at Entersekt. “With Entersekt Orkestrate, one API unlocks every journey. It’s simple to activate, fast to deploy, and built to keep financial institutions nimble and one step ahead of fraud.”

The platform combines Entersekt’s Context Aware Authentication with real-time decisioning, offering immediate access to a wider range of risk signals and real-time analysis. Early adopters report significant benefits, including 98 percent frictionless logins, a 90 percent reduction in peer-to-peer payment fraud, and 95 percent self-serve password resets.

MEA Financial Enterprises, one of the first to adopt the new platform, highlighted the efficiency gains. “As a digital banking platform with an ambitious roadmap and tight delivery timelines, partnering with Entersekt was a clear choice,” says Edward W. Rhea, President and CEO. ‘

“Building and maintaining complex fraud-prevention journeys internally would have diverted critical resources from our UniFi Digital Banking priorities. Entersekt’s orchestration platform enables us to deliver advanced authentication and fraud-prevention capabilities to our financial institutions with minimal effort.”

