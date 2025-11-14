Biometric fraud prevention has entered a new paradigm: Au10tix, Booking.com, evoke

AI has made fraud protection an even complex challenge for online businesses than it was when ID document scans and selfie biometrics became widely adopted for user onboarding just a few years ago. But AI also enables the fusion of a range of signals to build proactive and adaptive defenses, as explained by Au10tix in the latest online presentation hosted by Biometric Update.

Au10tix also brought along representatives from clients with globally-known brand names, Booking.com and evoke, operator of popular online gambling platforms like William Hill and 888, to examine “How the world’s biggest brands fight fraud.”

Au10tix CSM Team Leader Sharon Roelofsen reviewed how fraud has been changed dramatically from even a few years ago by the introduction of generative and agentic AI. Fraud defenses that retain their effectiveness in the face of these changes

Avi Ardazi of evoke noted the value of shared fraud intelligence in preventing attacks by anticipating them. Romaine Berthomé of Booking.com explained the importance of sophisticated identity verification and authentication tools that can handle the cross-border transactions and fragmented regulatory landscape his company deals with without adding too much friction for end users.

Au10tix Director of Product Management Liron Levy demonstrated the ease with which attackers can deploy manipulated IDs and deepfakes to defeat biometric matching systems, but also how Au10tix’ technology fuses the inputs from several layers of data and intelligence signals to detect the malicious behavior. In the scenario Levy demonstrated, the biometric match and passive liveness check were passed by the deepfake, but the dedicated checks for deepfakes and injection attack detection identified the attempt as fraudulent.

Au10tix CBDO Ofer Friedman discussed the implications for fraud protection and compliance in an interview with Biometric Update when the company was endorsed by Microsoft as good choice for adding identity to AI agents built with MC Copilot in June.

